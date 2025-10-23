Forward's Early Surge Has Flyers Soaring
Owen Tippett has always had the tools — the speed, the shot, the power forward frame — but early in the 2025–26 season, he’s finally putting all the pieces together. Through six games, Tippett has racked up five goals and is currently riding a three-game goal streak, emerging as one of the Philadelphia Flyers’ most consistent offensive threats and a tone-setter on the wing.
It’s the kind of start Philadelphia has been waiting for since acquiring Tippett from Florida in 2022. Back then, he was a promising but streaky scorer still searching for his identity in the NHL. Now, under head coach Rick Tocchet, Tippett looks every bit like the player scouts envisioned when he was drafted 10th overall in 2017 — a confident top-six winger who can take over games.
"I think it makes it easier for that confidence to kind of stick around," Tippett said following the Flyers 5-2 win over Seattle. "But at the same point, you can't get too focused on that and still got to work on our goal here."
Sharpening the Shot and the Mindset
The transformation has been as much mental as physical. Tippett has always had one of the heaviest shots on the team, but this season, he’s using it with purpose. He’s firing from dangerous areas, driving the net more often, and trusting his instincts rather than hesitating. His shooting percentage of 26.3% reflects that confidence, but so does the eye test — every time he’s on the ice, he looks like a threat to score.
Adding Physicality to the Game
“We’ve talked about it a bit, but it’s not like he has to run around and hit people,” Tocchet said. “There’ve been a few games where he’s thrown some really good checks and gone right through guys. He’s a big player, and when he plays that way, it creates space for him. With his speed and that shot, when he’s putting pucks on net like that, it’s elite.”
When asked about adding more physicality to his game, Tippett downplayed any intentional shift.
“No, not really. I think it’s just situational,” Tippett said. “I’m not really going out looking for big hits, but when the opportunity presents itself, it’s good to play physically and stay involved around the puck.”
Line Chemistry With Couturier and Konecny
That confidence has only grown since Tocchet made a subtle but impactful change to the lineup, sliding Tippett alongside Travis Konecny and Sean Couturier in place of Matvei Michkov. The move has unlocked instant chemistry. Couturier’s two-way poise and vision down the middle complement Tippett’s north-south explosiveness, while Konecny’s relentless energy and quick-release shot add another layer of danger. Together, the trio has become one of Philadelphia’s most balanced lines — capable of grinding teams down in the offensive zone or striking off the rush with speed and precision.
“We’ve played together at times in the past,” Couturier said. “Tip’s [Tippett] hot right now, so we’re just trying to get him the puck and let him use his shot and his feet. He’s playing really well, and we’re just trying to extend some ozone time, create some cycles, and bring pucks to the net.”
Consistency and Leadership Emerging
What’s perhaps most encouraging for the Flyers is Tippett’s growing consistency. In past seasons, production came in bursts. Now, his game feels sustainable — he’s contributing even when he’s not scoring, winning puck battles along the boards and backchecking with purpose. That maturity is turning him into a leader on a young Flyers roster still defining its identity.
“He’s a power forward type of guy,” Tocchet said. “In the short time I’ve been here, he’s been a pleasure to coach. He’s in the room asking questions, he’s in the video sessions taking in information, and he’s really started to take on a bit of a leadership role. I don’t know what happened in the past, but he looks like a guy who’s dialed in right now.”
A Career-High Projection
Per DobberSports.com, Tippett’s scoring pace projects to 68 points over a full season, putting him well above his previous best of 53 points in 2023-24. The numbers back up what the eye test already shows — he’s driving play, producing consistently, and becoming a focal point of the Flyers’ offense.
Tippett’s production may ebb and flow as the season wears on, but the foundation he’s building looks real. His confidence, chemistry, and consistency have turned him into a fixture in Philadelphia’s top six and a player whose growth could define the Flyers’ next step forward.
