Flames Add Veteran Center From Ducks

The Anaheim Ducks and Calgary Flames combined for a rare trade, as the two Pacific Division foes swung a deal in the final minutes before the 2026 NHL Trade Deadline.

The Flames acquired veteran center Ryan Strome from the Ducks. In exchange, the Ducks received a 2027 seventh-round draft pick in the NHL Draft.

The 32-year-old center comes with a $5 million annual salary and is signed through the 2026-2027 season. The Flames are taking on the entirety of his remaining contracts.

Ducks trade Ryan Strome to Calgary for a 7th RD pick '27 — Pierre LeBrun (@PierreVLeBrun) March 6, 2026

Why Flames Acquired Strome

Strome is an experienced forward who provides a complete game. Originally the fifth-overall pick in the 2011 NHL Draft, Strome has accumulated nearly 900 NHL games with the New York Islanders, Edmonton Oilers, New York Rangers, Ducks and now the Flames.

The Flames are in the middle of a rebuilding process, and they are currently devoid of offensive talent. Strome isn't a superstar, but he's reached the 50-point mark three separate times. Not only does he provide the Flames with a veteran who works hard on both ends of the ice, but he also gives them another offensive contributor as they incorporate young talent next season.

In 897 regular-season games, he's scored 169 goals and 320 assists for 489 points. His best offensive season came during the 2019-2020 campaign, when he tallied 18 goals and added 41 assists for 59 points. His best goal-scoring season came during the 2021-2022 campaign with the New York Rangers. He recorded 21 goals that year.

In 33 games this season, he has three goals and six assists for nine points. He's also averaging a career-low 12:39 minutes of ice time per contest.

Dec 27, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Anaheim Ducks center Ryan Strome (16) warms up prior to the game against the Los Angeles Kings at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

Why the Ducks Moved Strome

This move was also a purposeful one from the Ducks. By shedding Strome's salary, the Ducks clear some critical salary cap space flexibility.

Especially after the team acquired superstar defenseman Jon Carlson ahead of the Deadline, the team needed to create some space heading into the postseason. It also gives the Ducks more freedom in the coming offseason to extend their own players and be bigger players in the free-agent market.

The Ducks exit the NHL Trade Deadline with a record of 34-24-3, trailing the Vegas Golden Knights in the Pacific. With their Deadline additions, however, the Ducks hope to end their current postseason drought and go on an unlikely run in the West.

