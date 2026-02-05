Flames' Ryan Lomberg Hilariously Mocks Oilers Goalie

The Calgary Flames won the most recent Battle of Alberta, outlasting the Edmonton Oilers by a final score of 4-3.

The Flames capitalized on the Oilers' mistakes throughout the contest, and played a resoundingly better game throughout their recent meeting. The Flames also received a bit of puck luck and help from the Oilers' goaltender, Tristan Jarry, who allowed four goals on 25 shots against. It was one of his poorer efforts since arriving in Edmonton, and their opponents let it be known.

After the game, one Flames player sounded off to reporters. Forward Ryan Lomberg launched a not-so-subtle jab at Jarry and his performance when he said the following:

"I do like swiss cheese on my pizza," he joked. "So there's a little bit of that there."

When asked if that was a reference to the Oilers' goalie, Lomberg laughed and quickly confirmed.

"Yeah," he said through a chuckle. "Attaboy! Attaboy."

Ryan Lomberg: big fan of Swiss cheese 🤭 pic.twitter.com/Cv3HoNQfLa — Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) February 5, 2026

Oilers Would Agree

Unfortunately for Jarry, it wasn't just his opponents who called out his bad game. Jarry himself said he needed to be better in his postgame comments.

But what really stood out was the comments from superstar forward Leon Draisaitl. The Oilers' top forward is always candid and blunt in his evaluations and statements. Asked about the issues they faced against Calgary, Draisaitl got right to the point. He said it starts with their defense in front of their goalie, but they still need some timely saves.

"It goes hand in hand. We gotta defend better. We've got to make it easier on him," he told reporters after the game. "And then, I'm sure, he can be a little bit better too. You know, it's a two way street, but it starts with us in front of him and then the game becomes a little easier for him. But, um, there are saves that I think our goalies need to make at some point."

Feb 4, 2026; Calgary, Alberta, CAN; Edmonton Oilers goaltender Tristan Jarry (35) shoots the puck against the Calgary Flames during the second period at Scotiabank Saddledome.

Can Oilers Get That From Jarry?

When the Oilers acquired Jarry from the Pittsburgh Penguins, the hope was that he would solidify their goaltending position and help cement a third straight run to the Stanley Cup Finals. He's shown flashes of strong play, but hasn't consistently reached the elite level he once did a few seasons ago.

In the meantime, the Oilers are losing points and patience. Their opponents are calling their goalies Swiss cheese. It's a tough time in Edmonton, and the 2026 Winter Olympics break comes at a perfect time for the reeling Oilers.

