Flames Top Prospect Sees Rebuild as Opportunity

Matvei Gridin is a top prospect for the Calgary Flames. The 2024 first-round pick is a highly-skilled forward with the potential to be a top-six forward one day in Calgary. The Russian-born winger is in his first professional season in North America. So far, he's already tallied the first NHL goal of his career during a brief call-up.

He's also been a scoring force with the Flames' AHL team, the Calgary Wranglers. In 23 contests with the Wranglers, he's their second-leading scorer, posting eight goals and 14 assists for 22 points.

Gridin recently spoke with Marco D'Amico of RG, where he discussed all aspects of his first year with the Flames. One of the topics that stuck out was his take on being in an organization like Calgary. He was blunt about the team's outlook, saying they are heading toward a rebuild. But instead of chastising the franchise for where things stand, he views it as the perfect environment to be in because he will get more opportunities in the NHL. Comparing it to a team like the Vegas Golden Knights, which prioritizes veteran talent over developing young players, Calgary is the ideal location for Gridin.

"It’s a great environment to be in, they want us young players to improve to be part of your future," he said. "It’s better than being in a place like Vegas. Calgary looks like they’ll be rebuilding soon, and that means opportunity for us younger guys to find a spot on the team."

Oct 9, 2025; Vancouver, British Columbia, CAN; Calgary Flames forward Matvei Gridin (92) skates against the Vancouver Canucks in the first period at Rogers Arena. Mandatory Credit: Bob Frid-Imagn Images | Bob Frid-Imagn Images

Pushing for Another Call-Up

Gridin is an exciting piece of Calgary's future. The 19-year-old loves to create offense, whether it's him rifling a shot on net or setting up his teammates. Currently, his playmaking is staying put in the AHL. The Flames are healthy at forward, and rather than playing Gridin on the fourth-line in a reduced role, the organization prefers him playing 20 or more minutes a night with the Wranglers.

Gridin understands that it's the best step for his development, but it's tough to be playing in the AHL when the NHL is so close. Those four games he appeared in with the NHL club earlier this season were a tantalizing taste of what is to come. For now, he knows it's about staying prepared and motivated for when they need him next.

“I play 23 minutes in the AHL, and I’d likely only be playing 12 minutes in the NHL," he admitted. "At 19 years old, it’s probably best for me to be playing a lot so I can be ready when they need me soon."

Follow the Dream

Gridin is an impressive player, and his honesty with RG speaks to that even more. His time will come in Calgary. Per his own words, the franchise is rebuilding. That means more spots will open up in the future and he must be ready to take hold of the opportunity when it comes. Until then, he has a pretty simple mantra pushing him to be his best in the AHL.

"Just follow the dream," he stated. "That’s all the motivation you need."

Make sure you bookmark Breakaway On SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, recruiting coverage, and more!