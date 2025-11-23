Canucks, Flames Battling for Pacific Division Momentum
Two of the most disappointing teams through the first quarter of the NHL season are the Calgary Flames and the Vancouver Canucks. Both teams sit at the bottom of the Pacific Division standings. The Canucks are five points back of a playoff position and the Flames are eight points back.
The season is reaching the point where teams settle into who they are. Both the Canucks and Flames are desperate to gain momentum and get back on track before it's too late. The teams face off in a Pacific Division showdown that carries significantly more weight and impact than a typical regular-season matchup.
Battle of Bad Defenses
The defining piece of this contest is that this is a battle of bottom-tier defenses. The Flames enter with the third-worst goal differential in the NHL this season, toting a -17 differential. The Canucks are slightly ahead with a -12 differential.
The similar struggles are rooted in the same things. Both teams are not getting enough defensive support from their forwards through the neutral and defensive zones. Because of this, both teams are giving up tons of shots on goal and quality scoring chances. The results speak for themselves, as both find themselves in the basement of team defense this season.
Making matters worse, their top goaltender cannot bail them out. Aside from individual strong performances in goal, the overall play is too weak for strong goaltending alone to overcome. Thatcher Demko, top net minder for Vancouver, ranks 21st in save percentage and goals-against average among goalies with seven or more starts this season. Flames number one, Dustin Wolf, ranks 37th in GAA and 33rd in save percentage.
Kadri is the Key
For Calgary, a win means veteran center Nazem Kadri had another strong performance. He leads the team in scoring this year with 16 points in 23 games. The 35-year-old has been the subject of trade talks already this season, but he's focused on getting the Flames back on the winning track.
Kadri will also be tasked with shutting down the top offensive option on Vancouver, center Elias Pettersson.
Pettersson's Bounce Back Campaign
While things are bleak in Vancouver, it's been a bounce-back campaign for center Elias Pettersson. Under new head coach Adam Foote, Pettersson's offensive spark has returned. In 22 games, he leads the team in scoring with 20 points.
The Canucks need Pettersson to sustain this pace and be the driving force for a resurgence. Going up against a pesky defensive presence in Kadri, Pettersson is looking for a statement game against Calgary.
