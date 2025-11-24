Flames' Rasmus Andersson Awarded for League-Leading Performance
While the Calgary Flames have toiled to start the season, some bright moments emerged this past week in the form of several amazing performances by defenseman Rasmus Andersson.
Andersson’s nine points – two goals and seven assists – led the league this past week, earning him the NHL’s First Star for the period ending Nov. 23. The other two stars were Columbus Blue Jackets defenseman Zach Werenski and San Jose Sharks center Macklin Celebrini.
Flames Won Three Straight Thanks to Andersson
The Flames have been one of the worst teams in the NHL throughout their first 24 games, but that’s begun to turn around a bit after the team won three consecutive games over the past week. The recent success is mostly due to Andersson’s sudden resurgence, which kicked off in Calgary’s contest against the Chicago Blackhawks on Nov. 18.
While the Flames couldn’t win that game, Andersson showed signs that his season – which had been a disappointment up until that point – wasn’t completely in the dumpster. He scored one goal and assisted on another in a losing effort against one of the sport’s rising teams in the Blackhawks.
That progress carried over into three more excellent games against the Buffalo Sabres on Nov. 19, the Dallas Stars on Nov. 22, and the Vancouver Canucks on Nov. 23. He tallied a combined seven points in those contests, and the Flames won all three – their longest winning streak of the young season.
His most recent effort at Vancouver might have been the most impressive. Andersson was the primary assist on a Morgan Frost goal that tied the game midway through the first period. He then helped set up two more goals in the second period that extended Calgary’s lead. It was his ninth career three-point performance and also his third career three-assist outing. In the end, the Flames won 5-2 against their Canadian rivals, and Andersson was a major reason why.
The Flames Need Andersson to Succeed
It’s no secret that Andersson is one of the most storied players in Flames history. He ranks seventh in goals, sixth in assists, and sixth in points among defensemen in Flames history. He’s spent his entire career in Alberta’s capital, and without him, the team is a shell of itself. When he’s clicking, the team usually is too, and that was evident over the past week, when the Flames finally got off the mat and showed some signs of life.
If Andersson can keep up this momentum, then perhaps the Flames can turn their season around. That’ll be a tall task – at 8-13-3, Calgary currently finds itself as the league’s second-to-last team in the standings – but it’s not impossible. To do so, Andersson’s production will be necessary.
