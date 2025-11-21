Blackhawks Announce Return of Alternate Jersey
The Chicago Blackhawks are celebrating 100 years in the NHL, and the campaign is off to a strong start. The team is 10-6-4, good for 24 points and one of the Wild Card spots in the Western Conference. Things are looking up in Chicago, and now they have another reason to celebrate their centennial season.
The Blackhawks announced that the team will wear a new version of a familiar alternate uniform. In celebration of their 100th NHL season, the team is bringing back their patented black uniform, a staple of the franchise during the 1990s and 2000s. The team’s CEO Danny Wirtz shared the organization’s excitement to bring these jerseys back for this season.
“The long-awaited black alternate jersey returns this season as we celebrate 100 years of Blackhawks hockey, giving a nod to some of the greatest players to ever wear the sweater,” Wirtz said. “Originally worn by Tony Amonte, Chris Chelios, Eric Daze and Denis Savard in the 1990s-2000s, these jerseys defined an era and became a symbol of the grit, strength, commitment and legacy that still holds true to today’s era of Blackhawks hockey.”
The team will wear the jerseys for the first time this season on Black Friday, the day after American Thanksgiving. In total, they will wear the alternate uniform seven times this season. The Blackhawks are referring to these scheduled home contests as “Blackout” games.
Revisiting and Honoring the Past
The jersey the Blackhawks are using is one that the fanbase is quite familiar with and excited about. Over the past 15 years, the Hawks have donned different versions of the black uniform for special events. At Stadium Series and Winter Classic games in 2009, 2014 and 2019, the team worse a version of these beloved threads.
Now, the franchise has the perfect opportunity to not just return to the past, but to expand on it. Jaime Faulkner, the team’s President of Business Operations, discussed how this is a chance to connect the current era of Blackhawks stars with the franchise’s long history.
“We’re not just revisiting our past. We’re reactivating one of hockey’s most striking visual statements,” Faulkner said. ”Our fans were part of making it an icon under the United Center lights. They’ve been asking for this moment, and we couldn’t wait to give this back to them as the next generation takes the ice.”
The Blackhawks will debut the jerseys when they take on the Nashville Predators on November 28th.
