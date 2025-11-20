Flames Defender Tops Latest Trade Board
One defenseman from the Calgary Flames continues to command attention around the league. Trade talks have gone silent as the NHL regular season progresses, but as American Thanksgiving nears, the playoff picture is beginning to take shape. The sense is that things are heating up as teams begin to understand and accept where they will fall in the 2025-2026 standings.
The Flames remain firmly outside of that playoff picture, and that's why their top defenseman, Rasmus Andersson, is highly sought after. The 29-year-old, right-shot defender is in the final season of his contract and makes a below-market-value salary of $4.55 million. The do-it-all blue-liner's time in the rumor mill was extended recently, as he was named the top target in a recent NHL trade board.
The Athletic's Chris Johnston released the latest version of his NHL trade board, and topping the list was Andersson. The veteran analyst provided a bit of reasoning, beyond his pending unrestricted free agency and moderate salary cap hit, for why teams are calling on him.
"Andersson is effective at winning puck battles and doesn’t shy away from engaging physically," Johnston wrote. "He’s also averaged more than 23 minutes per night across the past five seasons while playing in all situations. He’s the kind of player teams covet for a playoff run."
Which Teams Could be Interested in Andersson?
The first team that stands out is the Dallas Stars. The powerhouse team in the Western Conference is annually on the hunt for right-shot defensemen to round out their top-four pairings. That's exactly what Andersson would provide in the Lone Star State. The question will be whether Dallas can make the financial side of things work. It would require sending roster players to Calgary to balance the money in versus money out, or the Flames would need to make another trade to clear cap space.
Another team that's always in the hunt for right-handed defensemen is the Toronto Maple Leafs. Their general manager recently stated that they can't trade their way out of problems, but they could alleviate some issues by adding Andersson. The Maple Leafs are playing some of the worst defense in the league right now, and Andersson would add an instant upgrade to a porous defensive group.
One final contender to monitor is the Colorado Avalanche. The team is leading the NHL this season and has its sights set on the Stanley Cup. Rounding out their blue line will be key, and with the franchise remaining all-in, expect them to make a run at every player possible to upgrade their lineup before the 2026 NHL Trade Deadline.
Make sure you bookmark Breakaway On SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, recruiting coverage, and more!