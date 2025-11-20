Flyers Analyst Takes Center Ice After Courageous Cancer Fight
A Fight Off the Ice
Tonight’s Hockey Fights Cancer game carries added significance for the Philadelphia Flyers as they host the St. Louis Blues. A longtime voice within the organization will walk to center ice to drop the ceremonial puck — not just as part of the broadcast team, but as a cancer survivor.
Since 2008, Jason Myrtetus has been a familiar presence on pregame, intermission and postgame coverage, along with hosting Flyers Daily. But in December 2024, his world changed as he was diagnosed with stage 3 colon cancer.
Lessons from the Locker Room
Even during treatments and hospital visits, the Flyers and the game itself became a source of strength. Watching games, following the team, and staying connected to the locker room gave Myrtetus focus and a sense of normalcy. For him, the sport became a form of therapy, helping him face the uncertainty of cancer with the same resilience he had long admired in players.
"It gave me a huge dose of perspective," Myrtetus said. "I've always lived life at 200 miles an hour. This taught me to slow down, enjoy the moment, and appreciate what really matters. And the support from the Flyers community, the hockey world, even Twitter, renewed my faith in humanity."
Myrtetus also leaned on lessons from his years in hockey. Diagnosed just before Christmas, he faced an overwhelming schedule of treatments and doctor visits.
"I approached it from a very hockey mindset — one shift at a time," he said. "You're not going to win every shift, but you battle every shift. That mindset helped me get through 99 doctor’s appointments over the past year."
Strength at Center Ice
Tonight, as Myrtetus steps onto the ice to drop the puck, the moment is more than ceremonial — it’s symbolic. It represents his personal triumph over cancer and the perseverance of anyone facing a similar fight.
Along with Myrtetus dropping the puck, Flyers players will wear custom skate skins during warmups. The designs were created by cancer patients in collaboration with several Flyers players, including Trevor Zegras and Travis Konecny.
As of Oct. 31, 2025, Myrtetus’ scans showed no sign of cancer, a huge relief after a year of treatments and tough days. The support he received from the Flyers, the hockey community, and the people around him, along with the lessons he leaned on from the game he loves, helped carry him through. Standing at center ice tonight, he is celebrating his journey and sending a message of hope to anyone facing a fight of their own.
"For people in treatment, you don’t have to win every battle," Myrtetus said. "Let your support system help you. And for families, it’s hard watching someone you love fight, but your care matters. Advocate for yourself — if you don’t feel right, see a doctor. That’s the message I hope everyone takes away tonight."
