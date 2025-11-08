Promising Blackhawks Goalie Flying Under the Radar
When an NHL fan thinks of a current good goalie, they think of the usual popular names. Those names include Dallas Stars goaltender Jake Oettinger, Tampa Bay Lightning goaltender Andrei Vasilevsky, Winnipeg Jets goaltender Connor Hellebuyck, etc. But there is one goaltender out there that does not get nearly as much love as he should. His name is Spencer Knight, and he is the current starting goaltender for the Chicago Blackhawks. Knight came over to Chicago in a 2024 NHL Trade Deadline trade from the Florida Panthers.
The Panthers had been looking to upgrade their blueline, and the Blackhawks really needed help in goal. So, the Blackhawks sent the Panthers defenseman Seth Jones while the Blackhawks got Knight and a first-round pick in exchange. And so far, that trade is looking like more of a win for the Blackhawks.
Knight is only 24-years old and is playing for a team that has been building from the ground up for quite some time now, but Knight is really helping keep them afloat. With his recent shutout of the Calgary Flames, it puts Knight in second place in save percentage and 8th in goals against average among starting goaltenders this season.
Knight could carry this Blackhawks team to the playoffs
It may not seem likely so early in the year, but if Knight keeps up this play or if he plays at least average the whole entire year, the Blackhawks could make the playoffs. The Blackhawks have not had a goalie of Knight's caliber or somewhere close to that, since legend Corey Crawford was on the team.
And now it seems like the Blackhawks have their answer in goal for years to come in their future. And it seems like they have a lot of really good forward and defensive prospects and they have a new head coach this season. It seems like a lot of this, especially the coaching change, is really working out for Knight and the Blackhawks.
There is a possibility that the Blackhawks either get super close to a playoff spot and just miss out, or get a wildcard spot and make the playoffs for the first time in a few years. Knight is that good of a goalie, especially at his young age. The Blackhawks got a steal, and the Panthers do not look great letting him go this early on in his career.
Only time will tell, but the Blackhawks are set at the goaltender position. Knight is going to carry this team as far as he can and definitely has the ability to get them to playoff hockey.
