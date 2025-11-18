Best NHL Prop Bets and Anytime Goal Scorer Picks Today (Target Kirill Marchenko, Matt Coronato, Connor Bedard)
We have an eight-game slate in the NHL on Tuesday night, giving us plenty of player props to choose from.
My best NHL prop bets for tonight are targeting Kirill Marchenko, Matt Coronato, and Connor Bedard.
Let’s get right into my favorite NHL player props and anytime goalscorer picks – and their odds at the best betting sites – for Tuesday, Nov. 18.
Best NHL Prop Bets for Tuesday, Nov. 18
- Kirill Marchenko OVER 0.5 Assists (+115 via DraftKings) at Jets
- Matt Coronato OVER 2.5 Shots on Goal (-135 via DraftKings) at Blackhawks
- Connor Bedard Anytime Goalscorer (+150 via FanDuel) vs. Flames
Kirill Marchenko OVER 0.5 Assists (+115 via DraftKings) at Jets
Kirill Marchenko leads the Columbus Blue Jackets with 22 points (8 goals, 14 assists) in 19 games this season. He broke out with 74 points (43 assists) in 79 games last year, and he’s picked up right where he left off.
The top-line winger is riding a 12-game point streak for the Blue Jackets with 15 points in that span. He’s had an assist in 11 of those 12 games, including each of his last six contests.
The Jets are typically a stingy team defensively, but they’ve allowed 15 goals in their last four games. I’ll take these plus odds for Marchenko to get a helper on Tuesday night.
Matt Coronato OVER 2.5 Shots on Goal (-135 via DraftKings) at Blackhawks
The Calgary Flames don’t have a ton of offensive firepower, but Matt Coronato is trying his best. The winger is playing on the top line and power-play unit for Calgary, and he’s firing pucks left and right.
After putting up just 26 shots on goal in his first 14 games, Coronato has 30 SOG in his last five contests. That’s five straight games with at least four shots on goal, which started with an 11-shot outburst against these Blackhawks.
I’d take Coronato over 2.5 shots on goal here as well as over 3.5 SOG (+182 via FanDuel) given how aggressive he’s been recently.
Connor Bedard Anytime Goalscorer (+150 via FanDuel) vs. Flames
Connor Bedard looks to stay red hot against the Flames. The Blackhawks superstar saw his goal and point streak end on Friday night against the Maple Leafs, but he’s always liked playing against Calgary.
Bedard still has 26 points (10 goals) in 18 games this season, including eight goals in his last 10 contests. This will be the second time this month that the Blackhawks play the Flames, and Bedard put up four points, including a goal, in the first meeting.
Bedard is a budding superstar and I’ll take him at these +150 odds to score again tonight.
