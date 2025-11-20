No. 1 Overall Picks Make NHL History
The 2025–26 NHL season has been a blur of tight finishes, wild momentum swings, and nightly heroics.. Teams are finding themselves in overtime night after night, hat tricks are being scored across every division, and both rising stars and established greats are carrying their teams in ways that make every game feel bigger than the schedule suggests.
It’s been one of the most entertaining starts in recent memory, with 81% of games being within a one-goal margin or 2+ with an empty net goal. This is the highest rate in NHL history and 9% more than the previous record. Even with all the drama, one storyline stands above everything else.
For the first time in NHL history, four No. 1 overall picks lead the league in scoring at the same time. Different ages. Different eras. But some surprisingly similar sounding names.
Nathan MacKinnon — 2013 No. 1 Pick, (33 Points, 14 Goals)
Colorado hasn’t just been good, they’ve been the best team in the league to start the year. MacKinnon is powering the attack which literally feels like an avalanche with how its rolling over defenses, with 33 points and 14 goals, playing with that familiar breakaway fury were all used to seeing from him. Cale Makar continues to look like the NHL's best defenseman, and Martin Nečas has been a perfect fit, giving the Avalanche another elite option in their already deep top six.
Connor McDavid — 2015 No. 1 Pick, (32 Points, 9 Goals)
After a slower than usual start, McDavid caught up quick, and is now second place in the scoring race with 32 points. He and Leon Draisaitl remain the most dangerous duo in hockey, capable of flipping any game instantly. Unfortunately, the Oilers’ story hasn’t been as smooth — shaky goaltending and inconsistent defending have made wins harder to come by, even with two generational talents lighting it up in their prime.
Macklin Celebrini — 2024 No. 1 Pick, (30 Points, 13 Goals)
The teenager is doing something historic in his sophomore season. Celebrini became just the fourth teenager ever — joining Gretzky, Lemieux, and Crosby — to hit 30 points in 20 games or fewer. He’s carried San Jose into relevance much sooner than anyone expected. And with his chemistry with Will Smith seemingly growing by the day, the Sharks suddenly have the most exciting young duo in the league and a reason for fans to believe again.
Connor Bedard — 2023 No. 1 Pick, (29 Points, 13 Goals)
Chicago is currently fifth in the Western Conference the standings, and the team is playing fast, structured, and confident. Bedard’s 29 points and lethal shot are leading the push, but the support around him has grown — the depth is stronger, the defensive play steadier, and the team looks more cohesive than at any point since their rebuild began. Bedard is the centerpiece, but everyone around him is pulling in the same direction.
With legends like Sidney Crosby, Evgeni Malkin, Alex Ovechkin, Anze Kopitar, and Patrick Kane still producing, elite stars like McDavid, Auston Matthews, MacKinnon, David Pastrňák and Leon Draisaitl at their peaks, and young talents such as Celebrini, Bedard and Leo Carlsson already elevating the league, the NHL is truly in a golden age of talent.
