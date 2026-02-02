Blackhawks Face Sharks as Rival Rebuilds Head in Different Directions

For several years, the Chicago Blackhawks and the San Jose Sharks have followed nearly identical blueprints. Both tore down championship rosters, endured brutal seasons to secure top draft picks, selected the two best young players in hockey and accumulated elite prospect pools around them.

Tonight marks the first meeting between the franchises this season, and the game arrives at a moment when their rebuilding paths have clearly diverged. The differences extend beyond the standings and into the front offices, where general managers are making drastically different decisions about their timelines.

Standings Tell Complicated Story

The Sharks enter the matchup with 58 points in 53 games, sitting just three points behind the Ducks for the final Western Conference wild card spot with games in hand. The Blackhawks trail further back at 51 points in 55 games, though Chicago remains on pace for significant improvement from last season.

The gap, however, is almost entirely about overtime success rather than underlying performance. Both teams entered the weekend with 16 regulation victories. The Sharks are 11-4 in games beyond regulation while the Hawks are 5-9, a difference generally attributed more to luck than skill.

Their expected goals percentages during five-on-five play are nearly identical at 44.3 percent for Chicago and 44.5 percent for San Jose, suggesting the teams are performing at similar levels despite the standings separation.

Buyer Versus Seller

The philosophical split has become stark. Sharks general manager Mike Grier has shifted into buyer mode, trading two second-round picks for rental forward Kiefer Sherwood and pursuing Rangers star Artemi Panarin in what would be a blockbuster addition.

Blackhawks general manager Kyle Davidson remains firmly committed to patience. He reiterated in December that he plans to hand things over to young players and let them run with it, adding that determining roster holes will happen over the next year or two.

Jan 31, 2026; Calgary, Alberta, CAN; San Jose Sharks center MacKlin Celebrini (71) against the Calgary Flames during the first period at Scotiabank Saddledome. Mandatory Credit: Sergei Belski-Imagn Images | Sergei Belski-Imagn Images

Davidson will be a seller at the trade deadline as usual, needing to clear roster spots for prospects like Anton Frondell and Nick Lardis. The contrast has sparked debate among both fan bases about the proper pace for a rebuild.

Bedard Versus Celebrini

The centerpiece rivalry between Connor Bedard and Macklin Celebrini appears destined to dominate Western Conference conversation for years. While the Sharks' centerpiece entered the weekend fourth in NHL scoring with 79 points in 52 games, Bedard's shoulder injury and post-injury slump have limited him to 52 points in 42 games.

However, despite the 27 points that divide the two, both of these youngsters have remained the best players on their respective teams. Tonight will be their test to see who is better between the two. The Blackhawks arrive at the United Center riding a five-game losing streak in the penultimate game before the Olympic break.

