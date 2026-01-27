It’s not very often that an Original Six NHL team gets a commemorative product celebrating its first 100 seasons; however, Upper Deck’s latest hockey product does just that. With that said the Chicago Blackhawks Centennial Hobby Tins are a pretty amazing tribute to a century of one of hockey’s most storied and cherished franchises.

Chicago Blackhawks Centennial Hobby Tins: Connor Bedard #1 Overall Picks - Patch Autograph | https://x.com/UpperDeckSports/status/2015835208092680651/photo/3

These tins aren’t just a simple run-of-the-mill collectible, but rather they’re an individual time capsule that brings with it 100 years of Blackhawks hockey history directly into the hands of hockey fans (and collectors) everywhere.

Chicago Blackhawks Centennial Hobby Tins: Stadium Seat Relic Chris Chelios | https://x.com/UpperDeckSports/status/2015835208092680651/photo/1

Each Centennial Hobby Tin offers collectors a wide-range of hand-signed autographs and rare memorabilia that connect each and every one of them to an unforgettable moment in hockey history. From the ever-so-iconic Stadium Seat Relics to Madhouse Premium Materials and even historic ticket relics pulled from legendary matchups.

Chicago Blackhawks Centennial Hobby Tins: Marc-Andre Fleury Madhouse Premium Materials - Patch Card | https://x.com/UpperDeckSports/status/2015835208092680651/photo/2

One of the things that fans will cherish is the simple fact that each tin tells a unique story and no one tin is telling the very same story as the others. Every time a card is pulled, that card, whether it’s an autograph or a relic, highlights a key chapter in franchise history that honors the very player that the card features.

So whether you’re chasing a signature of your favorite player, uncovering a stadium relic, or simply preserving a piece of the team’s history, there’s no doubt that each tin will deliver a unique experience.

