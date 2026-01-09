Blackhawks Get Connor Bedard Back

For the first time in around one-full month, the Chicago Blackhawks will have star Connor Bedard back in their lineup.

The forward will return to the lineup for the Jan. 9th game against the Washington Capitals. Bedard injured his shoulder on a last-second faceoff against the St. Louis Blues on Dec. 12 after getting pushed to the ice by centre Brayden Schenn. Before his absence due to the injury, the former No. 1 overall pick had recorded 19 goals and 25 assists in 31 games.

The Blackhawks (18-18-7) currently sit three points out of a wild-card spot in the Western Conference. Since the holiday break ended, Chicago is 5-1-1.

Bedard was also recently snubbed from Team Canada's initial Olympic roster, with the announcement being made throughout his rehab process.

Chicago is riding a four-game winning streak, and having Bedard back should only add more fuel for further momentum.

"The last four have been wins, so that's exciting," Bedard said. "It's an exciting time and for us to keep that rolling and keep stacking wins because every game is so important."

The 20-year-old center participated in some of Chicago's practice drills Tuesday and took part in their morning skate, but not on a line, prior to a 7-3 win against the Blues on Wednesday.

Morning skate ahead of the 8:00 p.m. EST puck drop in Chicago saw Bedard in a regular red jersey and working with the top power-play unit.

Bedard himself confirmed his return following morning skate prior to puck drop against the Capitals.

"I feel good," Bedard said to the media ahead of his return. "Obviously, it’s not fun kind of waiting and not being able to play, so it’s exciting. There's uncontrollables in sports and you try to take that time to work on stuff ... try to get your body feeling the best you can. It sucks, nobody wants to have anything happen but it's part of the game and you just have to take that time to get better."

Bedard still leads Chicago with his previously mentioned 44 points. Prior to their current winning streak, the Blackhawks went 1-6-1 in their first eight games without the young star.

Assistant coach Mike Vellucci said Bedard should bring a big boost for Chicago.

“Obviously a huge boost. He’s a big part of our team and he was playing really well before he got injured and we’re excited to have him back,” said Vellucci, who ran Friday’s skate in place of coach Jeff Blashill, who was out because of illness.

The Blackhawks are three points behind the Los Angeles Kings for the second wild card into the playoffs from the Western Conference.

