Top Shelf Picks: NHL Best Bets Today (Predictions for Canadiens-Wild, Jets-Stars, Sharks-Blackhawks)

We have a 10-game slate in the NHL on Monday night to kick off the final week before the Olympic break.

I’m targeting an over and a pair of favorites for my picks tonight.

Read on as I break down my NHL best bets – and their odds at the best betting sites – for Monday, Feb. 2.

NHL Best Bets for Monday, Feb. 2

Montreal Canadiens vs. Minnesota Wild OVER 6.5 (-105)

Dallas Stars (-148) vs. Winnipeg Jets

San Jose Sharks (-115) at Chicago Blackhawks

The Canadiens and Wild both come into tonight’s meeting riding three-game winning streaks. They’re also two of the most profitable teams when it comes to betting the over this season.

Montreal is 33-21-1 to the over, and Minnesota is right there at 33-23-0 as well. We saw this matchup a few weeks ago in Montreal with the Canadiens coming away with a 4-3 victory.

Both teams are playing open hockey recently, and neither netminder has been able to erase those chances in front of him. This should be another high-scoring game tonight in Minnesota.

This line has come down quite a bit since opening, and I’m not sure why. The Stars are the better team, have home-ice advantage, and aren’t missing any key pieces.

Sure, the Jets are coming off a 2-1 win in Florida, but that wasn’t a dominant performance, and they’ve still won just three of their last eight games. Winnipeg is also just 10-15-2 on the road this season.

The Stars have won four in a row and five of six, and are 14-7-3 on home ice. They eliminated the Jets in the playoffs last year and beat them 4-3 in December. They’ll take care of business at home tonight.



It’s a battle between two of the young stars in the league as Macklin Celebrini and the Sharks visit Connor Bedard and the Blackhawks. However, San Jose has proven to be a much better team this season, as has Celebrini, who is in the Hart Trophy conversation.

San Jose has lost its last two games but gets a good chance to pick up two points tonight before finishing its road trip in Colorado. The Blackhawks have lost five straight games, getting outscored 21-9 in that span.

The Sharks will get back on track tonight in Chicago.

