Avalanche Star Already Among Greatest NHL Defenseman Ever

Cale Makar to play 400th @NHL game. Here's where he ranks among defensemen thru 400 GP



POINTS

508 Bobby Orr

475 Paul Coffey

433 Makar

414 Brian Leetch

411 Denis Potvin



GOALS

150 Bobby Orr

148 Paul Coffey

128 Denis Potvin

124 Ray Bourque

117 Makar

117 George Boucher