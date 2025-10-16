Avalanche Star Already Among Greatest NHL Defenseman Ever
Colorado Avalanche defenseman Cale Makar is about to play in his 400th NHL game as the Avs take on the Columbus Blue Jackets. The reigning Norris Trophy winner, Makar is the gold standard of the defensive position in the league. There hasn't been a player like him in some time.
As Makar plays his 400th game, the Avalanche defender is already among the greatest NHL defenders ever. The 26-year-old is still early into this career, but the pace he's on and the production he's already recorded places him firmly among the best to ever play the game.
Point-Producing Superstar
Let’s start with the obvious. Makar is the best point-producing defender in the salary cap era, and he’s put himself on a pace to match multiple Hockey Hall of Famers. At 399 career games, he’s compiled 117 goals and 316 assists for 433 points. He’s recorded three seasons of 85+ points, including back-to-back campaigns with 90 or more points.
Those 433 points put Makar in historic company. It’s the third-most points recorded by a defenseman in their first 400 games in the history of the NHL. He trails only Paul Coffey and Bobby Orr, arguably the two greatest point producers from the blue line. Coffey recorded 475 points in his first 400 contests and Orr posted an astounding 508 points.
Makar’s points are impressive, but so are his abilities to put the puck in the net himself. His 117 goals are the fifth-most by a defenseman through their first 400 games. Orr and Coffey lead this list with 150 and 148 goals respectively, and right behind them is another Hockey Hall of Famer in Denis Potvin with 128 goals and Ray Bourque with 124. Avalanche Vice President of Media & Player Relations Brendan McNicholas shared the list showing Makar’s company at this point of his career.
Complete Player
The points, the dazzling puck-handling and the razor-sharp skating are all what separates Makar from the rest of the NHL’s defenders, but his actual defensive abilities are often overlooked. It’s disappointing, because Makar is a complete defensive resource in addition to his offensive prowess.
One of the ways he does that is by blocking shots. He’s surpassed 125 shots blocked in each of the last two years, including 128 last season and 148 the year before.
He also uses his quickness to force turnovers. He’s recorded at least 50 takeaways in three straight years.
His ability to force turnovers and stop the opponent’s offensive attack is extremely helpful in him turning defense into offense. It’s why the Avs had a goal differential of +49 when Makar was on the ice last year.
