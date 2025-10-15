Devils Goaltender Out for Weeks With Injury
As revealed by head coach Sheldon Keefe, New Jersey Devils goaltender Jacob Markstrom will be unavailable for "a couple of weeks" due to a lower-body injury.
In a corresponding move, the Devils have called up netminder Nico Daws from the AHL to work in tandem with veteran Jake Allen. Allen was recently given the nod over Markstrom in the eventual 3-2 win over the Columbus Blue Jackets, after Markstrom had given up nine goals throughout the Devils' first two games of the year against the Carolina Hurricanes and Tampa Bay Lightning.
Markstrom's unspecified injury was sustained earlier this week during the final frame of New Jersey’s 3-2 road victory over the Columbus Blue Jackets. The 35-year-old netminder managed to finish the game after coming in to relieve Allen.
Allen was forced to leave due to cramping after playing the first two periods and stopping all but one of the 24 shots he faced. Daws from the Utica Comets will provide some much needed relief to the goaltending position group.
Markstrom has a 2-1-0 record in three games with New Jersey in this young season, posting an .845 save percentage and 3.89 goals-against average (GAA).
Daws has previously split time between the NHL and AHL within the past few years, appearing in 52 games since the 2021-22 season, including a 3-1 mark with a 1.60 GAA and a .939 save percentage over six games last season.
Markstrom was traded to New Jersey by Calgary for Kevin Bahl and a first-round pick in the 2025 NHL Draft back in June of 2024.
This latest roster transaction comes ahead of the Devils hosting the reigning Stanley Cup champions of the Florida Panthers (3-1).
Allen signed a five-year, $9 million contract to remain with the Devils in July. The 2019 Stanley Cup winner was originally selected by the St. Louis Blues as the No. 34 overall pick (second round) of the 2008 NHL Entry Draft — he's 208-184-43 with a 2.75 GAA, .908 save percentage and 28 shutouts in 461 regular-season games (437 starts) for the Devils, Montreal Canadiens and Blues. He is 11-12 with a 2.06 GAA and .924 save percentage in 29 playoff games (23 starts) overall.
Allen has also said he will be retiring from the league following the conclusion of his time with the Devils.
"[New Jersey] is a good organization, great group of guys, headed in the right direction and that was important for me ... to be on a good team and I had that here in Jersey" Allen said previously. "The setup for my family was great. Obviously that's a major influencer for me. It just checked a lot of boxes. I'm glad to be able to finish my career here."
