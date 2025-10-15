Rangers Make Awful History With Third Shutout Loss
The New York Rangers made history in their third home game at Madison Square Garden for the 2025-26 NHL season.
But not the good kind; with a 2-0 loss to the Edmonton Oilers, the Rangers became the very first team in league history to get shut out in each of their first three home games of a season. This feat comes despite legendary goaltender Igor Shesterkin turning away 20 of the 21 shots the Oilers put on net. The only goal he allowed was in the second frame through the five-hole from Edmonton's Kasperi Kapanen in addition to an empty-netter which sealed the night at MSG with only 1:08 left.
The empty netter was scored by Adam Henrique.
Rangers veteran Mika Zibanejad postgame said he didn't know how to feel about the latest Rangers' shutout at home.
“I don’t know if I should laugh or cry," Zibanejad said postgame.
The Blueshirts — who were shut out four times in total all of last year — also lost 3-0 to the Pittsburgh Penguins at home on Oct. 7 and 1-0 to the Washington Capitals on Sunday. Though, the Rangers and new head coach Mike Sullivan did manage a 6-1 win over the Penguins, Sullivan's former team, this past weekend.
This marks the second-longest streak of being shut out at home to begin a season in NHL history behind the now-defunct 1928-29 Pittsburgh Pirates. The previous longest in modern era among teams that still exist was 155:17 by the Florida Panthers back in 2001.
Edmonton had 23 blocked shots and the Rangers had 74 shot attempts to 46 for the Oilers.
New York had many opportunities, including consecutive power plays that included 12 seconds of five-on-three time. Fans booed late in the second of those mentioned after the Oilers cleared the puck down the ice and again later to express their dissatisfaction.
Though, the Rangers kept three-time MVP Connor McDavid and longtime running mate Leon Draisaitl off the scoresheet, just as they did with Sidney Crosby last week.
"You're dying to give the fans a reason to cheer," center Sam Carrick said. "They support us every night hugely here. Obviously they want to come and see goals. That's the frustrating part."
Artemi Panarin logged the most shots on goal for the Rangers with five, followed by defenseman Adam Fox.
The Rangers have failed to score score on their first 90 shots on goal at home. Fans will have to wait even longer, as they hit the road for games at Toronto and Montreal before returning to host Minnesota on Monday night.
