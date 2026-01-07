Blue Jackets Defenseman Hangs Up Skates After 17-Year Career

Jack Johnson is hanging up his skates. The Columbus Blue Jackets veteran defenseman announced his retirement from the NHL after 19 seasons, bringing an end to a career that spanned 1,228 games and included a Stanley Cup championship.

The 38-year-old will immediately transition into a new role with the Vancouver Canucks as a professional scout, keeping him involved in the game he's dedicated most of his life to playing. Johnson recorded 342 points with 77 goals and 265 assists throughout his lengthy NHL career.

The Indianapolis native was selected third overall by the Carolina Hurricanes in the 2005 NHL Draft before being traded to the Los Angeles Kings on September 29, 2006. Carolina sent Johnson and Oleg Tverdovsky to Los Angeles in exchange for Eric Belanger and Tim Gleason.

College Success

Before beginning his professional career, Johnson spent two years playing collegiate hockey at the University of Michigan. He set a freshman record with 32 points in the 2005-06 season, recording 10 goals and 22 assists while establishing himself as an elite defensive prospect.

Johnson made his NHL debut on March 29, 2007, and scored his first career goal the following season on October 19, 2007. He spent the first few seasons of his career with the Kings, appearing in 343 regular-season games before Los Angeles traded him to the Blue Jackets ahead of the 2012 trade deadline.

Journey Through the NHL

It was in Columbus that Johnson had the longest run with a team, as he spent six seasons with the Blue Jackets, appearing in 445 games. But while he established himself as a reliable presence on the blue line, he was eventually traded by Columbus, having stints with the Penguins and the Rangers.

It was after leaving New York that Johnson would see the most successful season of his career as he joined the Colorado Avalanche ahead of the 2021-22 season. With the Avs, he soon raised the Stanley Cup as Colorado defeated defending champions Tampa Bay Lightning in six games to lift their first championship in 21 years.

1,228 NHL games and one #StanleyCup later, Jack Johnson is officially hanging them up. 🫡



Thank you for everything, Jack! pic.twitter.com/nvtHl8uCkf — NHL (@NHL) January 6, 2026

In the process, he also became the 19th player in NHL history to lift the Stanley Cup after reaching the 1000-game milestone. Johnson claimed the milestone back on March 1, 2022, as he firmly established himself as one of the league’s most durable D-men.

Final Seasons

After his championship season, Johnson signed with the Chicago Blackhawks before he returned to play with the Avs as part of a trade. He remained an integral member of Colorado’s back line across the rest of the season and played 80 games for the Avalanche in the 2023-24 season.

For his final season in the NHL, Johnson returned to the franchise where he first made a name for himself, signing with the Blue Jackets on a one-year, $775,000 deal. He recorded six assists in 41 games to end his run in the league, with his final game being a 4-0 loss to the Senators.

Beyond the NHL, Johnson also had the opportunity to represent his national team across multiple tournaments, with his crowning moment coming at the 2010 Olympics, where Team USA captured a Silver. He also won a bronze medal at the 2007 World Juniors.

Now with professional hockey behind him, Johnson is poised to begin the next stage of his career as he is set to join the Canucks as a talent scout.

