Blue Jackets Right Wing Bids NHL Farewell
Columbus Blue Jackets forward Cam Atkinson took his final lap at Nationwide Arena.
Engulfed in Union Blue and wearing No, 13, Atkinson's retirement came after signing a one-day contract Oct. 16 in front of his family and a roomful of media. The decision was made to retire with Columbus four years after he was traded and concluded playing time with the Philadelphia Flyers and Tampa Bay Lightning — in wake of the Atkinson family deciding Columbus would be where they continue to raise their family.
After taking his farewell lap, the Blue Jackets fell 4-1 to the Colorado Avalanche.
Valeri Nichushkin, Cale Makar and Brock Nelson each scored a goal for Colorado, with Nichushkin scoring two.
Atkinson's retirement comes after being the Jackets' all-time leader in postseason goals (10), assists (16) and points (26) after skating on five playoff teams during his tenure in Columbus. A two-time All-Star with the Blue Jackets, he was selected to the Jackets’ Quarter-Century Team just one year ago.
“It's an exciting day for Blue Jackets hockey,” president of hockey operations and general manager Don Waddell said. “I didn’t have the privilege to be the general manager of Cam as a player, but I had the agony of playing against him for a lot of years. I know what kind of player he is, and I also know what kind of person he is. I got here last year, and Cam was one of the first names I heard, more among the community. He’s loved in this community and we’re proud that he’s in this community, so that’s why we’re excited about being able to officially have him sign this contract and retire a Blue Jacket.”
Atkinson was originally selected Atkinson in the sixth round of the 2008 NHL Draft. It was his second draft eligible year, and he went 157th overall.
He concludes his NHL career with 489 points across 253 goals and 236 assists. The Connecticut native's career-high with Columbus came in 2018-19 with 69 points (41 goals, 28 assists).
Atkinson said prior to his retirement game that he was grateful to finish his career with the Blue Jackets.
"Taking my final lap will be one of the most humbling moments of my career,” Atkinson said. “Getting to finish my career where it all started in a city that became home, with fans and the people that took me and my family in as one of their own, with my family and friends is nothing short of a dream come true. Thank you to the Blue Jackets organization for welcoming me back home.”
