Canucks Season Slipping Away
What happened to the Vancouver Canucks? The reigning Pacific Division champions have gone from a Stanley Cup contender in the Western Conference to a team on the outside of the playoff race in less than a calendar year.
As the second half continues for the Canucks, they're allowing their season to slip away. The continuing rift between their star centers Elias Pettersson and J.T. Miller is the latest bump in the road, but it's been a season full of obstacles for the Canucks.
After allowing three goals in the opening period of their loss to Los Angeles Kings, the Canucks are now 19-15-10 for 48 points. They sit just one point back of the second wild card spot in the West, but the way they are playing indicates they will continue sliding down the standings.
One key statistics that sticks out is their goal differential. The Canucks currently boast a -11 differential. Over the last decade, no Stanley Cup-winning team has finished the regular season with a negative differential. The Canucks might be able to secure a playoff spot, but history suggests they are very far from contending.
Their offensive failures continue to haunt this team. They've recorded the 12th fewest goals in the NHL this season despite having the reigning scoring leaders among defensemen and five former 25-goal scorers in their lineup. Just one player on their team, defender Quinn Hughes, is averaging more than a point per game this season, while players like Pettersson and Miller under produce.
But the biggest factor is the struggles for goaltender Thatcher Demko. After lower-body injuries took him out of the 2024 NHL Playoffs, he missed the first few months of this season recovering. Since returning, he's looked lackluster and uncomfortable. Over eight starts, he's collected a 2-2-3 record with a 3.17 goals against average and a .883 save percentage. Both statistics would be the worst of Demko's career. The team's relied heavily on journeyman Kevin Lankinen in wake of their starter's injuries and struggles, but the end of that rope is nearing and the Canucks don't have confidence that Demko will reclaim the net in time to make a playoff run.
