2027 Stadium Series Location Revealed
The NHL and Gary Bettman made a surprise appearance on Monday Night Football in Dallas recently to reveal where the 2027 Stadium Series is going to be. Bettman told the Monday Night Football analysts and Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones that the 2027 Stadium Series game is going to be at AT&T Stadium.
It is to be assumed that the Dallas Stars will partake in the event as the game will be in their hometown. But that will likely not be announced until a later time, along with their potential opponent. But this is huge for Dallas, as they had a Winter Classic not too long ago at the Cotton Bowl vs. the Nashville Predators, and getting a Stadium Series game is just as big.
This potential opponent for Dallas could be fun
As it is assumed that the Dallas Stars will host this event in their hometown, the opponent is going to be determined. But if the opponent was the Edmonton Oilers, that could be quite a fun matchup.
The matchup of Wyatt Johnston, Thomas Harley and Roope Hintz against Connor McDavid, Leon Draisaitl and Evan Bouchard outside would make for a game of the ages. These two teams seem to meet each other in the playoffs almost every season in the Western Conference.
Taking a matchup like that outside would be one that would draw a ton of viewership. Each time the two have met in the playoffs the last couple seasons, the viewership has been high because these two teams are juggernauts and powerhouses of the Western Conference.
And then to see these two teams take this game outdoors at AT&T Stadium, would be awesome for the NHL. They would be smart to choose the opponent as the Oilers if the Stars are indeed to be hosting this game, which the teams will be determined at a later date.
The NHL has had a problem recently of choosing teams for the Winter Classic and the Stadium Series games, as teams that are not great and teams that would not drive a ton of viewership.
The last Stadium Series game that was played was the Detroit Red Wings and Columbus Blue Jackets at Ohio Stadium in Columbus, OH on March 1, 2025. It was an outstanding game as the Blue Jackets were victorious 5-3.
The 2027 Stadium Series set to be at AT&T Stadium is sure to be a fantastic game in the future. Bettman and the league need to get the opponents right in the foreseeable future.
Make sure you bookmark Breakaway On SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, recruiting coverage, and more!