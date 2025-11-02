Canucks Receive Roster Boost With Quinn Hughes Return
The Vancouver Canucks (6-7 overall) just received a much-needed boost to their roster ahead of taking on the Nashville Predators.
Captain and fan-favorite Quinn Hughes caught a flight in order to return to Canucks practice ahead of play against the Predators on Nov. 3. Vancouver started a three-game road stretch with a 4-3 shootout win over the St. Louis Blues down a number of key players due to injury. Hughes also missed a home game against the New York Rangers and a 5-2 loss at the Minnesota Wild before returning to practice following being on day-to-day status due to a lower-body injury sustained against the Montreal Canadiens.
In nine games this season, Hughes had seven points (one goal, six assists) prior to injury — which was reportedly a groin injury.
Quinn Hughes Returns to Practice at Nashville Predators' Facility
"Quinn Hughes. Obviously he's missed two games, Don. That's the last guy you want out of your lineup because he's the best player. He's got a groin injury, but it is close," league insider Rick Dhaliwal said on an edition of Donnie & Dhali. "I'm told it's a groin injury, but he's close and like Patrik Allvin said yesterday, he could hop on a plane and go join them either in Minnesota or Nashville. But it is a groin injury."
Hughes, part of one of the most famous hockey families of the modern era, has dealt with his fair share of injury issues in 2025, one of which kept him from representing the United States at the 4 Nations Face-Off.
The status update on the defenseman came from the Canucks the day before play in Nashville, with Vancouver posting photos of Hughes smiling while at practice.
Puck drop is slated for 8:30 p.m. EST between the Canucks and Nashville, in a matchup that will surely see more national attention following a viral skit on the most recent rendition of Saturday Night Live which was centered around the Predators.
A whopping eight Canucks — Hughes, Conor Garland, Nils Höglander, Derek Forbort, Teddy Blueger, Filip Chytil, Jonathan Lekkerimäki and Victor Mancini — were reported as likely out for the start of the current away slate.
Hughes, only 25, has already established himself as a legend in Vancouver. After he became the 15th captain in franchise history, he was also the 2024 Norris Trophy winner and led all defensemen in the NHL with his career-high of 92 points. Hughes most recently broke the Canucks' record for most career points scored by a defenseman on Oct. 11 — he now sits with 416 total career points.
Hughes signed a six-year, $47.1 million contract (average annual value $7.85 million) with the Canucks in 2021, which expires in 2027. It is highly speculated that Hughes could pursue a league career with the New Jersey Devils following the expiration to join his younger brothers, Jack and Luke.
