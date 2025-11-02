Former Golden Knights Goalie Signs in KHL
A former Vegas Golden Knights goaltender is beginning the next phase of his professional career. After failing to sign on with an NHL team for the 2025-2026 season, he is taking his talents to Russia and the KHL.
Former Golden Knights goalie Ilya Samsonov signed a contract with HC Sochi of the KHL. The deal is for two seasons, according to a post from the KHL X account.
Former First-Round Pick
Samsonov has spent the last seven seasons in North America and the NHL. Originally selected with the 22nd overall pick of the 2015 NHL Draft by the Washington Capitals, Samsonov has accumulated 200 games played in the NHL. He’s compiled a record of 118-48-25 over 188 career starts, posting a cumulative goals-against average of 2.77 and save percentage of .902.
Samsonov made his NHL debut during the 2019-2020 campaign, appearing in 26 games as a rookie. He spent three seasons with the NHL club before they let him depart via free agency.
He signed a two-year deal with the Toronto Maple Leafs for the 2022-2023 campaign, putting up the best season of his NHL career in his first season with the Leafs. He went 27-10-5 in 40 starts with a 2.33 goals-against average and .919 save percentage.
He signed a one-year, $1.8 million deal with Vegas before the 2024-2025 season, forming a tandem with starter Adin Hill. In his lone season with the Golden Knights, he went 16-9-4 with a 2.82 GAA and .891 save percentage.
Going into this most recent offseason, Samsonov was one of the top free agent goalies on the market. Despite being one of the best available, he failed to sign a deal with any NHL team.
Heading Home
For Samsonov, this signing with HC Sochi is a homecoming. Before making the leap to North America, Samsonov spent three seasons in the KHL. Over that span, he become one of the most exciting goaltending prospects outside of North America.
He played three seasons with Metallurg Magnitogorsk. He played in at least 19 games per season during his first tenure in the KHL, putting up his best numbers in 2016-2017, when he went 15-3-5 with a 2.13 GAA and .936 save percentage. The highlight of his first run was helping Magnitogorsk to the 2016 Gargarin Cup.
Now with HC Sochi, he can help pursue a Gargarin Cup once again in the KHL. Sochi is hoping the 28-year-old can help guide them to more success this season and beyond.
