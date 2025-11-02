Devils' Luke Hughes Makes Franchise History With Latest Milestone
Luke Hughes has officially made New Jersey Devils' history, again.
On Nov. 1, the Devils defeated the Los Angeles Kings on the road in a 4-1 win for the New Jersey franchise. Hughes, a defenseman, recorded his 100th career point with an assist on the night's opening goal from captain Nico Hischier. With that point, Hughes hit the 100-point milestone in 167 games.
This made Hughes, 22, the fastest defenseman in Devils' franchise history to hit the century mark — he passed Brian Rafalski who hit the milestone in 176 games.
Luke Hughes Receives Postgame Puck for 100th Point
"That's a quick 100," head coach Sheldon Keefe said in the locker room postgame as he awarded Hughes a puck in celebration of the milestone.
Hughes and the Devils agreed to a seven-year contract worth $63 million ($9 million AAV) in early Oct. The 6'2", 200-pound defenseman recorded 44 points (seven goals, 37 assists) after playing 71 games in 2024-25 in his second full season with New Jersey. His former 21:09 ATOI per game ranked second on New Jersey behind defenseman Brett Pesce (21:19).
Hughes made his NHL debut in April of 2023 and currently has 17 goals and 83 assists. He finished his rookie year as a finalist for the Calder Memorial Trophy (Rookie of the Year).
Luke and his older brother, Jack — a center also on the New Jersey roster, recently made headlines after launching "Hughes Brothers ’Pucks & Pages," a reading initiative. Books chosen by the Hughes brothers will be provided to Hockey in New Jersey youth participants and select children. Their families will also have the opportunity to be hosted by Jack and Luke at a Devils’ home game. The reading initiative looks to not only encourage and provide access to reading for New Jersey’s youth, but to also highlight the impact of team sport.
Luke and Jack's older brother is Quinn Hughes, who is the current captain of the Vancouver Canucks. Quinn's contract does not expire until 2027, but the brothers have shared on multiple occasion that they are hopeful to one day all share the ice together when the time comes.
"This is the headline question, you know?" Jack previously said. "Honestly, I’m not afraid to say it. Yeah, I would love for Quinn to, eventually I’d love to play with him. And whether that’s in New Jersey or at what time that takes, at some point I want to play with Quinn. But yeah, that’s the question going around. They talk all day about it up in Vancouver, you know? But yeah I’d love to play with Quinn at some point."
Jack (366) and Luke have now recorded 466 points total for the Devils and are quickly approaching the 500 mark before either has hit 25 years old.
