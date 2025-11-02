Breakaway on SI

Devils' Luke Hughes Makes Franchise History With Latest Milestone

Defenseman Luke Hughes made history for the New Jersey Devils en route to recording his 100th career point in a 4-1 win over the Los Angeles Kings.

Jennifer Streeter

Oct 30, 2025; San Jose, California, USA; New Jersey Devils defenseman Luke Hughes (43) looks to shoot against the San Jose Sharks in the second period at SAP Center at San Jose. Mandatory Credit: David Gonzales-Imagn Images
Oct 30, 2025; San Jose, California, USA; New Jersey Devils defenseman Luke Hughes (43) looks to shoot against the San Jose Sharks in the second period at SAP Center at San Jose. Mandatory Credit: David Gonzales-Imagn Images / David Gonzales-Imagn Images
In this story:

Luke Hughes has officially made New Jersey Devils' history, again.

On Nov. 1, the Devils defeated the Los Angeles Kings on the road in a 4-1 win for the New Jersey franchise. Hughes, a defenseman, recorded his 100th career point with an assist on the night's opening goal from captain Nico Hischier. With that point, Hughes hit the 100-point milestone in 167 games.

This made Hughes, 22, the fastest defenseman in Devils' franchise history to hit the century mark — he passed Brian Rafalski who hit the milestone in 176 games.

Luke Hughes Receives Postgame Puck for 100th Point

"That's a quick 100," head coach Sheldon Keefe said in the locker room postgame as he awarded Hughes a puck in celebration of the milestone.

Hughes and the Devils agreed to a seven-year contract worth $63 million ($9 million AAV) in early Oct. The 6'2", 200-pound defenseman recorded 44 points (seven goals, 37 assists) after playing 71 games in 2024-25 in his second full season with New Jersey. His former 21:09 ATOI per game ranked second on New Jersey behind defenseman Brett Pesce (21:19).

Hughes made his NHL debut in April of 2023 and currently has 17 goals and 83 assists. He finished his rookie year as a finalist for the Calder Memorial Trophy (Rookie of the Year).

Luke and his older brother, Jack — a center also on the New Jersey roster, recently made headlines after launching "Hughes Brothers ’Pucks & Pages," a reading initiative. Books chosen by the Hughes brothers will be provided to Hockey in New Jersey youth participants and select children. Their families will also have the opportunity to be hosted by Jack and Luke at a Devils’ home game. The reading initiative looks to not only encourage and provide access to reading for New Jersey’s youth, but to also highlight the impact of team sport.

New Jersey Devils center Nico Hischier (13) and defenseman Luke Hughes (43) and center Jack Hughes (86)
Oct 28, 2025; Denver, Colorado, USA; New Jersey Devils center Nico Hischier (13) and defenseman Luke Hughes (43) and center Jack Hughes (86) in the first period against the Colorado Avalanche at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images / Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images

Luke and Jack's older brother is Quinn Hughes, who is the current captain of the Vancouver Canucks. Quinn's contract does not expire until 2027, but the brothers have shared on multiple occasion that they are hopeful to one day all share the ice together when the time comes.

"This is the headline question, you know?" Jack previously said. "Honestly, I’m not afraid to say it. Yeah, I would love for Quinn to, eventually I’d love to play with him. And whether that’s in New Jersey or at what time that takes, at some point I want to play with Quinn. But yeah, that’s the question going around. They talk all day about it up in Vancouver, you know? But yeah I’d love to play with Quinn at some point."

Jack (366) and Luke have now recorded 466 points total for the Devils and are quickly approaching the 500 mark before either has hit 25 years old.

Make sure you bookmark Breakaway On SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, recruiting coverage, and more!

Published
Jennifer Streeter
JENNIFER STREETER

Jennifer Streeter graduated with a B.A. in journalism from Texas A&M and received her Master of Science from Columbia University's Graduate School of Journalism. At both schools, she focused on an emphasis of sports reporting. A former athlete herself, "Jenny" was a varsity soccer player and comes from a family who participated in NCAA athletics. She has covered everything from the 2025 Hughes Bowl, SEC football, Ivy League athletics, the 2023 ALCS and the 2023 World Series, the WNBA, and much more.

Home/News Feed Page