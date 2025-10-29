Stars Defenseman Gets Eight-Year Contract Extension
With aspirations of taking home the franchise’s first Stanley Cup since 1999, the Dallas Stars have locked in 24-year-old defenseman Thomas Harley to an eight-year, $84.696 million extension. The deal carries an average annual value of $10.587 million.
“We’re thrilled to lock up Thomas for the next eight years,” Stars general manager Jim Nill said in a press release following the extension. “This extension is well-deserved. Thomas has proven to be one of the top defensemen in our league, and his ability to step up in Miro Heiskanen’s absence was an important part of our team maintaining its pace last season. We’re looking forward to seeing him anchor our blue line alongside Miro for many years to come.”
Harley has been one of the most underrated defensemen in the NHL for much of his time in the league, but this contract solidifies him among the upper echelon at his position. Only three defensemen — Erik Karlsson, Drew Doughty and Rasmus Dahlin — are paid more than Harley.
Harley’s Journey to Stardom Isn’t a Surprise
Harley was drafted 18th overall by the Stars in the 2019 NHL Entry Draft and has been an important piece ever since his debut in 2021. Over the span of his five-year career, Harley has put up 111 points on 33 goals and 78 assists. He’s been a workhorse, too — especially over the past two years, during which he’s played at least 78 games in each campaign.
In 2025, Harley has started off hot, racking up seven assists and putting one puck in the back of the net. His 208 minutes on the ice trail only fellow defenseman Miro Heiskanen.
He and Heiskanen make up one of the most lethal defensive duos in the league, and while Heiskanen has been the face, Harley has been the linchpin. That came to the forefront last season when Heiskanen went down with a major knee injury in late January and Harley stepped up, helping lead the Stars back to the postseason — and then the Western Conference Final — for the third consecutive year. When things got tough for the Stars defensively late in the season, Harley was a steady force guiding Dallas where it needed to be.
His accolades last season went beyond just the NHL. In the Four Nations Faceoff last spring, Harley stepped up for Team Canada after both Shea Theodore and Cale Makar went down with injuries and couldn’t participate. The then-23-year-old notched only one assist, but anyone who watched knew what they were witnessing was special. He went toe-to-toe with some of the best competition the sport has to offer and ultimately walked away as a champion.
Stars’ Cap Situation Could Inhibit the Team’s Future
The Stars and general manager Jim Nill have already handed out several lucrative contracts to some of their most impactful players. Tyler Seguin inked an eight-year, $78.8 million extension prior to the start of the 2018 season. In 2022, Roope Hintz and the team agreed to an eight-year, $67.6 million contract extension that will run through the 2030-31 campaign.
Then came last season’s contract extension bonanza, when Dallas locked up young star Wyatt Johnston on a five-year, $42 million deal and then traded for — and ultimately signed — Mikko Rantanen to an eight-year, $96 million contract. Goalie Jake Oettinger was also given a new deal last season for eight years and $66 million.
With all that money being allocated to just several players, there have been concerns that the team will be unable to keep Jason Robertson on the left wing following his contract’s expiration at the end of this season. While Nill and company have become known for finding ways to move money around and make situations like that work in the long run, there’s always the possibility that signing Harley to this contract means Robertson could be walking out the door.
Make sure you bookmark Breakaway On SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, recruiting coverage, and more!