Retired Canucks Center Charged With Criminal Sexual Conduct
A retired Vancouver Canucks player is facing serious legal ramifications after he was charged with misdemeanor counts of criminal sexual conduct. Ryan Kesler, age 41, is charged with two counts of the misconduct in the fourth degree and was arraigned at the 48th District Court in Oakland county, Michigan. Kesler pleaded not guilty to the charges.
The Athletic’s Katie Strang and Sean Gentile broke the report of the former Canucks player. The charges were brought against Kesler earlier this month and sprung out of events that transpired in January of this year. The alleged incidents were reported to authorities on January 2nd, according to police statements in Orchard Lake, Michigan.
According to court documents publicly available, Kesler is facing charges tied to an incident involving a 16-year-old child. The original complaint alleges that Kesler engaged in sexual contact with a minor through “force or coercion and/or (had) reason to know the victim was physically helpless.”
Kesler Maintains Innocence
Following his arraignment, Kesler now faces a probable cause conference and a preliminary hearing in the coming weeks. As the process gets underway, he is maintaining his innocence. Kesler’s attorney, Robert Morad provided The Athletic with the following response.
"Ryan emphatically denies the allegations and is completely innocent of the charges," Morad said. "As the legal process begins, we ask for respect for his privacy and for the integrity of the judicial system. We are confident, when all the facts and circumstances are presented, that he will be fully exonerated.”
Kesler Suspended From Amateur Hockey Duties
Following these issues emerging, Kesler’s role with the amateur hockey program in the state of Minnesota has been taken away. He was working as a head coach with the Little Casesar's AAA Hockey Club, a youth hockey program in Detroit for the past three years.
The Michigan Amateur Hockey Association (MAHA), which governs the state’s sports, issued an indefinite suspension to Kesler. He is now barred from all MAHA and United States Hockey activities. The association’s president, Tom Berry, confirmed the decision to The Athletic. The program he coached, provided a brief statement that confirmed his removal from his catching positiioin while the judicial process plays out.
Kesler played in 16 NHL seasons. He was selected in the first round of the 2003 NHL Draft by the Canucks. He played 1,001 career games, accumulating 573 points and a Frank J. Selke Trophy as the league's best defensive forward.
