Rangers' Matt Rempe’s Sister Sparks Injury Rumors
New York Rangers' budding young fan-favorite Matt Rempe has yet to return to the ice following a recent heavy-weight bout with San Jose Sharks' Ryan Reaves.
It was then revealed that Rempe sustained an upper-body injury during play against the San Jose Sharks. Rempe's fight with Reaves occurred after Reaves put up a hit on Passinen, and Rempe skated over in his defense and the two heavyweights then dropped the gloves for a knockout, drag-out, old-school hockey fight at center ice.
Head coach Mike Sullivan recently said that Rempe’s injury is “going to be longer term,” in the midst of Rempe not making the trip for the Rangers' current four-game road trip.
Where Does Matt Rempe Currently Stand in Regards to His Status?
While just a rumor, Matt Rempe's sister — Alley Rempe, who previously played ice hockey for Brown University — posted to Tik Tok that Rempe's injury is a broken thumb.
In what can only be called one of the more quality hockey scrums of the year, Rempe managed to get Reaves' jersey over his head and was striking repeatedly at Reaves' head when linesmen Shandor Alphonso and Matt MacPherson eventually broke things up.
A broken thumb would make sense, with many having pointed out that it looks like one of Rempe's hand makes hard contact with Reaves' helmet.
Without Rempe, the Rangers are coming off a 5-1 loss at the Calgary Flames ahead of play against the Vancouver Canucks.
Sullivan and the Rangers have since recalled forward Brennan Othmann from the American Hockey League's Hartford Wolf Pack in a corresponding move.
Othmann was one of the later roster decision from Sullivan out of training camp. The left winger had seen a strong showing at rookie camp and in two games against Philadelphia Flyers prospects but was ultimately sent down to the AHL due to inconsistency at training camp.
Rempe currently has 11 points across his career, in the midst of his third season in the NHL, across five goals and six assists. The 23 year old who stands at 6"2", weighing 225-pounds has one goal through nine games and is plus-1. The Canadian enforcer primarily plays on a line with Adam Edström and Sam Carrick. Rempe also plays to the front of the net on the Rangers' second power-play unit.
Rempe's potential broken thumb comes in the midst of him saying he's looking forward to continuing to mix his fighting in with a further emphasis on skills-based skating.
"I did what I had to do to carve my path. In Hartford I didn't play much and carved it out doing the fights," Rempe said. "Now I take a lot of pride in doing all that, but showing that my game has come a long way."
An official injury diagnosis from the Rangers has yet to be disclosed.
Make sure you bookmark Breakaway On SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, recruiting coverage, and more!