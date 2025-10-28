Stars Show Resilience in Weekend Comebacks
The Stars entered the season as one of the favorites to take home the Stanley Cup, but after a turbulent start that saw them begin the year 3-3-1, doubt began to creep in. That uncertainty came to the forefront two days ago when the Stars went down 2-0 to the vaunted Carolina Hurricanes, as it appeared that disaster might be looming in Dallas.
But the Stars, ever the resilient bunch, figured out a way to pull a rabbit out of the hat and came back to win 3-2 thanks to two goals by star defenseman Miro Heiskanen, the second of which ended up being the game-winner midway through the third period.
Stars Overcome Deficit in Nashville
The job wasn’t finished for the Stars, however, as they had to turn around and travel to Nashville on the second night of a back-to-back, which is always a challenging task. Against the Predators last night, Dallas once again fell behind 2-0 after Jonathan Marchessault and Spencer Stastney buried goals past Stars goalie Casey DeSmith.
That’s when everything kicked into gear for the Stars, as the fourth line injected some life into the bench and eventually scored on a beautiful deflection by Oskar Bäck. The Stars later knotted the game at two after Wyatt Johnston and Jason Robertson combined to bamboozle four separate Predators, including goalie Justus Annunen.
All that action in the second period set up Mikko Rantanen to take over in the third period. Rantanen, the star that Dallas paid a pretty penny for at last season’s trade deadline, snuck one past Annunen off a pass from Mavrik Bourque to give the Stars the lead.
From there, it was up to the defense and DeSmith to shut down the resistance from Nashville, and the Predators tried hard to mount a comeback of their own. Nashville peppered the puck toward DeSmith throughout the entire third period — the Predators had nine shots on goal in the final frame, as well as 25 during the game as a whole — but DeSmith was up to the task and stopped each and every one of them. As a result, the Stars were able to win the game and move to 5-3-1 on the season.
Dallas Shows Depth Despite Missing Key Players
Dallas accomplished both of these wins without some of the premier talent on its roster. Jamie Benn, who went down in the preseason after suffering a collapsed lung, is still out for the foreseeable future. Forwards Matt Duchene and Roope Hintz were also out against the Predators. Still, the Stars got it done.
The Stars have lofty goals this season, and after back-to-back comeback victories over tough opponents, it appears that everything is on the right track for the folks in Victory Green.
