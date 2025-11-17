NHL Lessons Learned: Central Division Back on Top
The quarter mark of the NHL's regular season is officially here. With American Thanksgiving rapidly approaching, the playoff picture is slowly taking shape. There are only four teams with records below .500, making the push for postseason spots even tighter as the season progresses.
After another exciting week, one team in the Central Division emerged as the top team in the league right now, while one of the hottest teams cooled off suddenly. The dramatic turns highlighted three major lessons learned over the past week of games.
Central Division Already Back on Top
The Central Division was arguably the top division in the NHL last season, and through the first quarter of the 2025-2026 campaign, that remains true. The Colorado Avalanche are the top team in the entire league right now, winning six straight and losers of only one game in regulation so far. They also lead the NHL by a considerable margin in average goals per game, recording 4.11 goals per contest. The next best team is the Carolina Hurricanes, with an average of 3.67 goals per game.
The Dallas Stars are right behind, winners of four straight and trailing the Avs by four points for the division lead and the best record in the NHL. Last year's President's Trophy winner, the Winnipeg Jets, occupy the final guaranteed playoff spot in the Central. The Chicago Blackhawks, Minnesota Wild and Utah Mammoth are also tied with the Jets or trail by a single point.
It's a crowded race one again in the Central, but it's clear the division is already on top of the NHL once again.
Hughes' Injury Woes Continue
New Jersey Devils superstar Jack Hughes was off to another strong start, recording 20 points in 17 games, before a freak accident forced him out for the next eight weeks. After cutting his hand during a dinner, the 24-year-old underwent surgery and will miss roughly eight weeks.
It's a disappointing development, but it's becoming increasingly expected in New Jersey. Hughes has yet to play 82 games in a regular season in his NHL career. With this eight-week absence this year, he's on pace to play in 60 to 65 games once again. He's a star and one of the best offensive players in the NHL when he's on the ice, but injury woes have been a consistent thorn in the side for Hughes.
Losing Could Benefit Anaheim
The Ducks stormed out of the gate this season, jumping to the top of the Pacific Division. Their last three games, however, have been three tough losses.
Anaheim is an exciting team, and there's legitimate reason for optimism. The team has to take some lessons from this three-game skid and get back on track. That's what playoff teams do, and it's the Ducks' turn to prove where they're at.
