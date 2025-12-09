Stars Welcome Star Defenseman Back for Jets Matchup

After missing the last three weeks with what was described as a lower-body injury, Dallas Stars defenseman Thomas Harley is coming back into the lineup for the team’s game against the Winnipeg Jets.

Harley last played on Nov. 13 in a dominant 7-0 Stars win over the Montreal Canadiens, where he notched one assist. Just two days later, it was announced that he was week-to-week with a lower-body injury, with head coach Glen Gulutzan stating that Harley had been playing several games with the ailment and the team had finally decided it was time to let him fully recover.

HE'S BAAAAACK 🌟



Thomas Harley is returning to the @DallasStars lineup tonight! pic.twitter.com/bWuCTho5Uo — NHL (@NHL) December 9, 2025

The Dallas blue line has sorely missed Harley’s presence over his 12-game absence, with a multitude of players stepping up to fill the void. Even with Harley gone, however, the Stars have been rolling as of late. They are 8-0-2 in their last 10 games, 12-1-2 in their last 15, and 16-2-5 in their last 23. Overall, Dallas sits in second place in the Central Division — and second in the NHL — right behind the league-best Colorado Avalanche.

Even with the recent dominance, Harley’s return comes at just the right time. The Stars are set to embark on a two-game Central Division road trip against the Jets and the Minnesota Wild — two teams eager to catch up to Dallas in the standings. With Harley back in the lineup alongside other key figures who have recently returned to the ice, like Matt Duchene, the Stars are finally inching closer to full strength — if such a thing can actually be achieved in hockey.

One of the Most Underappreciated Players in the League

Oct 13, 2024; Dallas, Texas, USA; Dallas Stars defenseman Thomas Harley (55) and defenseman Miro Heiskanen (4) celebrate with goaltender Casey DeSmith (1) as the Dallas Stars defeat the Seattle Kraken 2-0 at American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Chris Jones-Imagn Images | Chris Jones-Imagn Images

Despite being a key piece on one of the NHL’s best teams over the past several seasons, Harley’s name has often gone overlooked when it comes to the Stars’ blue line. That’s mostly because of the gravitational pull that is Miro Heiskanen, though Harley still deserves his flowers for what he’s accomplished throughout his young career.

His efforts with Dallas over the past six seasons earned him a lucrative eight-year, $84.696 million contract extension back in October. Prior to the injury, however, Harley hadn’t been able to produce at the same level he had in seasons past, as he had only put up 10 points through 18 games. Before his one-point night in Montreal on Nov. 13, he hadn’t etched his name in the box score since a shootout loss to the Florida Panthers on Nov. 1.

The Stars hope that the Harley of 2024-25 returns and that the one who started this season goes the wayside. If that transpires, Dallas — a team that already seems to be operating in cruise control — could be an unstoppable force the rest of the league isn’t ready for.

