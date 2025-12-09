Penguins Veteran Week-to-Week With Upper-Body Injury

The Pittsburgh Penguins will be without veteran center and crucial leader Evgeni Malkin for a little bit longer than expected after the team announced that he’s week-to-week with an upper-body injury. That update comes after head coach Dan Muse originally described the ailment as “day-to-day.”

The 39-year-old from Russia missed the Penguins’ shootout defeat to the Dallas Stars a couple of nights ago and was placed on injured reserve early this morning. He last played in the team’s 4-3 victory over the Tampa Bay Lightning last week, where he had two goals and an assist.

Updated injury timelines:



Both Malkin and Lizotte are week-to-week with upper-body injuries. https://t.co/QnteKaUIyj — Penguins PR (@PenguinsPR) December 9, 2025

The team also announced that forward Blake Lizotte was headed to IR with an upper-body injury. In order to fill the holes on the roster with Malkin and Lizotte absent, Pittsburgh recalled forwards Danton Heinen and Sam Poulin from the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins of the AHL.

Pittsburgh is currently in the midst of a surprising surge to start the 2025-26 campaign after many thought this season would be a retooling year. But with Malkin and the ever-reliable Sidney Crosby — plus some other integral pieces — the Penguins currently sit in the first wild-card spot and are tied for fourth in the crowded Metropolitan Division at 34 points.

Crosby Says Replacing Malkin ‘Pretty Much Can’t’ Happen

Through 26 games this season, the 20-year NHL veteran Malkin has impressed mightily. He’s amassed 29 points — eight goals and 21 assists — which is the second-most on the team, trailing only Crosby. While he did put up a three-point performance in his last game at Tampa Bay, his production had slowed down a bit over the past week.

Still, with Malkin out of the lineup for the foreseeable future, the Penguins are going to have to find way to fill the void he’s left. According to Crosby, that’s going to be a tough task.

“It’s not easy to replace Geno. Pretty much can’t,” Crosby said. “I think it’s just by committee. He’s been playing great hockey for us, so we’re all going to have to step up and get some points here and play some good hockey until he’s back.”

Malkin Wants to Remain in Pittsburgh

Malkin’s injury comes just a couple of weeks after he expressed his desire to remain with the Penguins for the rest of his career. He was drafted second overall in the 2004 NHL Draft and has been in Pittsburgh ever since. If he has his way, that’s not going to change anytime soon.

“I don’t see myself in another jersey — not in Florida, not in Colorado, anywhere,” Malkin said regarding his future with the Penguins amid contract negotiations with the team. “I’ve played my whole life in Pittsburgh. I love the fans, I love the city. I want to finish here.”

This upper-body injury will likely put a halt to any contract rumors surrounding Malkin and the Penguins. Regardless, Pittsburgh needs its veteran center back in the lineup as soon as possible if it wants to continue driving toward the Stanley Cup Playoffs.

Make sure you bookmark Breakaway On SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, recruiting coverage, and more!