Road to the Stanley Cup Runs Through the Central
One quick look at the NHL standings shows something surprising.
It’s not that the Buffalo Sabres are again near the bottom of the Eastern Conference or that the defending Stanley Cup champion Florida Panthers have joined them there. It’s also not about the Anaheim Ducks or the Utah Mammoth, two teams that haven’t been relevant in the playoffs for years, suddenly starting strong. It’s also not about Canada’s top teams, like the Edmonton Oilers, Toronto Maple Leafs and Calgary Flames, failing to meet expectations.
The real surprise is this: three of the top four teams in the league are all in one division — the Central. Longtime Central Division fans might not be shocked that the Colorado Avalanche, Dallas Stars and Minnesota Wild are playing well, but it’s still a staggering fact that reinforces just how dominant the division has become in the early going.
The Central Division is the Best in the NHL
If the regular season ended today (thankfully it doesn't), both the Avalanche and Stars would secure the No. 1 seed in the Eastern Conference. The Wild, third in the division with 35 points, would be just behind the East-leading Washington Capitals. Even then, they’d still rank above most of the conference. That shows how big the gap is between the Central and the rest of the league right now.
The Avalanche have thrived thanks to excellent goaltending and top scoring from stars like Nathan MacKinnon, who looks like an MVP frontrunner. The Stars have dealt with injuries all season but have remained tough and resilient, showing just how much of a steady force they've become. Meanwhile, Minnesota has discovered a standout goalie in Jesper Wallstedt, the kind of stabilizing force the franchise has been looking for.
So, would any team in the league willingly face those three in a seven-game series right now? The likely answer is no.
How Likely Is a Stanley Cup Win for the Central?
Considering how the playoffs are set up, it’s fair to think that only one of the Central’s big three would make it to the Western Conference Final. This alone would give the division a 50/50 chance to reach the Stanley Cup Final. If the current situation stays the same — with no clear powerhouse in the East — that Central representative would have a real shot at winning it all. In other words, the Central Division might not definitely lift the Stanley Cup, but the chances seem better than they have in years.
Of course, a lot can change before April. There’s a lot of hockey left, and the standings could shift significantly as injuries happen, trades occur and teams either fall back or improve. But if the season ended today — and if the trends that have shaped the start continue — then the Central Division, led by the Avalanche, Stars and Wild, might be on a path to a championship.
