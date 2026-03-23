Michigan State Best Bet for 2026 NCAA Men's Frozen Four Championship

The Michigan State Spartans enter the 2026 NCAA Men's Championship with extreme confidence. The top seed in the Worcester Region, the Spartans are one of the favorites to make it out of the regional play and head to the Frozen Four.

That would be selling Michigan State short, however.

The reality is that the Spartans are the best team in the NCAA, even if they aren't the number one overall seed in the tournament. With an absolutely stacked roster at every position, Michigan State should be the overwhelming favorite to take win the national title.

Best Goalie in College Hockey

Michigan State holds a considerable advantage in a short, single-elimination tournament thanks to having the best goalie in the NCAA on their roster. 21-year-old Trey Augustine has been a brick wall for the Spartans every season, and now the junior is set to backstop the team on a title run.

The Detroit Red Wings draft pick has started 30 games in three consecutive seasons, and each year he's improved. In 32 contests this year, he's posted a 23-8-1 record with a 2.09 goals-against average and a .929 save percentage.

Michigan State's Trey Augustine catches a Minnesota shot during the first period on Friday, Jan. 23, 2026, at Munn Ice Arena in East Lansing. | Nick King/Lansing State Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Unmatched Forward Depth

If you can't put pucks behind the goaltender, you're in trouble. Competition will soon find that out as they try to beat Augustine. Conversely, Michigan State has the deepest group of forwards in the NCAA. They had six players who scored 11 goals or more, led by standout freshman and Philadelphia Flyers draft pick Porter Martone. He has had an excellent freshman campaign with MSU. scoring 24 goals and 47 points in 33 games.

Martone receives all of the attention, as a developing superstar should. But there is another MSU forward who will be a difference maker in the tournament. Minnesota Wild draft pick Charlie Stramel is in his second season with the Spartans, and he's developed into a play-driving player who is effective on both ends of the ice. In 35 games, he's posted career best offensive numbers with 19 goals and 44 points.

Keep going down the list, and there are plenty of players who can beat you. Nashville Predators prospect Ryker Lee has 14 goals and is a constant threat. Meanwhile exciting youngsters like Shane Vansaghi and Cayden Lindstrom can pitch in when it counts.

The Michigan State Spartans are about to begin a tough challenge on their road to the Frozen Four. But with an elite goalie and unmatched forward depth, the Spartans are primed for a national title run.

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