Red Wings Goalie Prospect Shines for Michigan State
The Detroit Red Wings are off to a strong start to the 2025-2026 season, sporting a 9-6-0 record through 15 games. As the Red Wings try to ascend the challenging Atlantic Division, the team is trying to remain consistent in improving its team defense and goaltending.
If only the Red Wings had their top goaltending prospect ready to make his NHL debut. In the meantime, puck-stopper Trey Augustine continues to shine in the NCAA with Michigan State University.
The Future of Detroit Goaltending
The Red Wings landed an absolute stud of a young player when they selected Augustine in the second round of the 2023 NHL Draft. The American-born goalie has risen through the ranks of the United States Team Development Program and the international circuit, as well as collegiate hockey, over the past few seasons. He backstopped the United States to back-to-back gold medals at the World Junior Championships.
Currently, he has the MSU Spartans riding high as the number one team in the nation. Fresh off a two-game sweep over an incredibly talented Penn State squad, the Spartans are 7-1 overall and have started conference play with a 2-0 record. Augustine’s already out to a 6-1 record in seven appearances with a 1.41 goals-against average and a save percentage of .944.
The two-game series was loaded with NHL draft picks and future stars, but the best player both nights was Augustine. In the first contest, he stopped 24 of 25 shots to earn a 2-1 victory. He followed that up with a 36-save shutout as the Spartans trounced the Nittany Lions 5-0.
When Will He Arrive?
Patience is key for the Red Wings and their fanbase. Augustine is still just 20 years old and won’t turn 21 until after the new year. He’s in the hunt for a national title with Michigan State as well as a possible Hobey Baker Award as the NCAA’s top player.
Once his junior season ends, however, all bets are off. The Red Wings currently have a veteran tandem fueling their impressive start. John Gibson and Cam Talbot are splitting starts, and the team is finding success as a result.
It might work for this season, but the Red Wings know who the answer is long-term. Once they are able to, he should sign his entry-level contract by next summer at the latest and become a permanent piece of Detroit’s organization. Until then, Augustine continues to shine in net for Michigan State.
