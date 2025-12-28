Team Canada's Porter Martone Apologizes for End-of-Game Behavior

Porter Martone made a mistake, and he knows it. The Team Canada captain issued a public apology after his actions at the end of Canada's 7-5 victory over Czechia on Boxing Day drew criticism and an unsportsmanlike conduct penalty.

After scoring an empty-net goal to seal the win, Martone skated past the Czech bench and tapped forward Adam Novotny on the backside. The officials immediately called him for a two-minute unsportsmanlike conduct penalty, and the IIHF later issued a formal warning.

"I need to apologize for the actions I took yesterday at the end of the game," Martone said. "That's unacceptable and that can't happen. As the captain of this team, it sets a bad example for the rest of the guys. I take full responsibility."

Went Over the Line

Martone admitted the emotions of the moment got the better of him in a game that held extra significance. The Czechs had eliminated Canada in the quarterfinals in back-to-back years, including last January in Ottawa. The rivalry added fuel to an already intense matchup.

🇨🇦 Porter Martone: "I need to apologize for the actions I took yesterday at the end of the game. That's unacceptable & that can't happen. As the captain of this team, it sets a bad [example] for the rest of the guys ... I take full responsibility" https://t.co/OqPF7JbgSE — Mark Masters (@markhmasters) December 27, 2025

"I'm a player who likes to play on the line and I went over the line," Martone said. "That can't happen. It's something I can learn from but, yeah, I apologize to everyone. That's unacceptable and it can't happen again."

The Philadelphia Flyers' sixth overall pick from June's draft showed he was amped up even before the game started, bumping into a Czech player during warmups. But crossing the line after scoring the insurance goal was a step too far, especially for someone wearing the captain's C.

Discipline Issues

Canada was the most penalized team at last year's World Juniors, which contributed to their fifth-place finish. Discipline has been a major talking point for this team dating back to summer camp, making Martone's penalty particularly frustrating for coaches and management.

Head coach Dale Hunter tried to downplay the incident while acknowledging the need for better emotional control. "It wasn't anything hurtful. You just have to make sure you keep your emotions in check," Hunter said.

Learning Moment

To his credit, Martone took full ownership without making excuses. The apology showed maturity and an understanding that being captain of Team Canada comes with additional responsibilities. Players represent their country on the world stage, and actions matter.

"It's a learning experience. It's in the past now, but I take full responsibility of the actions I took yesterday," Martone said.

The incident also came on a night when Team Canada skated off the ice without shaking hands with Czechia, which is customary after World Junior games.

Hockey Canada issued a formal apology for that oversight as well. Martone and Team Canada now move forward with lessons learned. The focus shifts to Latvia in their next game, where Canada will look to continue their winning ways while keeping emotions in check.

