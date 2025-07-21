Breakaway on SI

Flyers' Top Draft Pick Commits to MSU

The newest top prospect in the Philadelphia Flyers system will grow his game at the NCAA level with the Michigan State University Spartans.

Nick Horwat

Jun 27, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Porter Martone is selected as the sixth overall pick to the Philadelphia Flyers in the first round of the 2025 NHL Draft at Peacock Theater. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
Porter Martone was selected sixth overall by the Philadelphia Flyers in the 2025 NHL Draft, but wasn’t committed to where he would spend the 2025-26 season. According to Sportsnet’s Elliotte Friedman, the Flyers top pick is expected to announce his commitment to Michigan State University (MSU).

The Flyers newest top prospect was selected after four seasons in the OHL, three of which came with the Brampton/Mississauga Steelheads. In 57 games during the 2024-25 season, Martone scored 37 goals and 61 assists for 98 total points.

Standing at six-foot-three, Martone quickly became a top name to watch in the draft. Never expected to go first overall, but easily a top 10 pick and was eventually selected sixth overall.

Martone played 178 games in the OHL and picked up 204 points (89G-115A). After four years in the OHL, Martone appears ready for a new challenge, and that’s taking on hockey at the collegiate level.

 With new regulations surrounding junior hockey players and their eligibility for the NCAA, Martone is one of many names making the move to college hockey.

2026 top prospect Gavin McKenna recently committed to Penn State after fielding offers and desires from many NCAA schools, including MSU. The Spartans may have missed out on McKenna, but they are getting a quality player in Martone.

Nick Horwat
