Oilers Goalie Records First Shutout in Victory Over Blues

Connor Ingram delivered the performance of his young Edmonton Oilers career this weekend at Rogers Place. The 28-year-old goaltender made 27 saves to earn his first shutout in an Edmonton uniform as the Oilers dominated the Blues 5-0.

The milestone shutout came one night after Tristan Jarry recorded the same feat in Vancouver, giving Edmonton back-to-back clean sheets for the first time this season. Ingram has now gone 3-1-1 over his last five games while allowing just seven goals on 131 shots during that stretch.

Speaking with reporters after the game, Ingram explained his recent success comes from simplifying everything off the ice.

"It feels good right now. I mean, right now my life's just hockey," he said.

Ingram continued, "There's a couple of days a week, I don't even make it outside, I just walk through the pedway over here and I just sleep and play hockey right now and it's an easy life. I miss my family, I miss my dogs. But right now it's just simple and I think that's helping."

Special Night for Nugent-Hopkins

The victory held extra significance as the Oilers celebrated Nugent-Hopkins playing in his 1,000th NHL game. The veteran forward made the milestone memorable by scoring the game-winning power-play goal at 5:55 of the first period, becoming just the 63rd player in league history to score in his 1,000th game.

Ingram recognized the importance of contributing to such a special night for the organization.

"I think it went as good as the night can go. You know, it's a big day for Nuge. It's a big day for the organization and everything seemed to click," he said.

"I mean, playing your 1,000th game and you score the game winner, it doesn't get much better than that. It's something I'll talk about for a long time, and it was just an honor to be a part of it," Ingram continued.

Offensive Surge

Zach Hyman led the offensive attack with two goals and an assist, extending his hot streak to 19 goals in 31 games this season. Vasily Podkolzin added a goal and an assist, while Andrew Mangiapane also found the net. Connor McDavid and Mattias Ekholm each recorded two assists.

Edmonton built a 3-0 lead after one period and never looked back. The Oilers improved to 5-1-2 in their last eight games and are now 21-1-4 when scoring first this season. Even without Leon Draisaitl in the lineup, the team continues to hold its ground.

Jordan Binnington made 23 saves for the Blues, who dropped to 19-22-4 and lost forward Oskar Sundqvist to a leg injury in the third period. While, according to Blues head coach Jim Montgomery, his condition is stable now, last night's game added some much-needed momentum to the Oilers' campaign.

With this, the franchise goes up to 25-17-8 in the league, claiming the second position in the Pacific Division behind the Vegas Golden Knights. Their next game against the New Jersey Devils allows them the chance to get their first three-game win streak of the season.

