Devils Made Serious Push for Quinn Hughes Trade

The New Jersey Devils reportedly came up just shy of potentially landing star defenseman Quinn Hughes.

In what could only be described as a wild night for the NHL, the evening hours of Dec. 12 saw the Vancouver Canucks trade their captain over to the Minnesota Wild in exchange for center Marco Rossi, defenseman Zeev Buium, forward Liam Ohgren and a 2026 first round pick.

Though, per reports from league insiders Pierre LeBrun and Ryan Novozinsky, the Devils made what was described as an extensive offer in an effort to get Hughes over to New Jersey instead of Minnesota. Sources report the Canucks got legitimate offers from six teams — New Jersey included. For Vancouver, it appears the offer did not generate enough traction and they opted to trade with the previously mentioned deal from the Wild instead.

Should Hughes have joined the Devils in the trade, he would have been added to the roster with younger brothers Jack and Luke.

May 7, 2023; Newark, New Jersey, USA; New Jersey Devils defenseman Luke Hughes (43) and New Jersey Devils center Jack Hughes (86) against the Carolina Hurricanes during the third period in game three of the second round of the 2023 Stanley Cup Playoffs at Prudential Center. Mandatory Credit: Ed Mulholland-Imagn Images | Ed Mulholland-Imagn Images

Quinn, 26, was awarded the James Norris Memorial Trophy following the 2023-24 season after leading all league defensemen with 75 assists and 92 points. The blueliner was also a finalist for the James Norris Memorial Trophy following the 2024-25 season. He was averaging 27:25 TOI across 26 games with Vancouver this season.

At the time of his trade, Quinn has already tallied 23 points — 12 of which have been earned on the power-play — on the season so far.

Quinn Hughes Bids Vancouver Farewell, Heads to Minnesota Despite Bid From Devils

This latest news came after widely reported speculation surrounding Quinn's future with the Canucks; trade rumors and proposals had been heavily reported over the days leading up to the official announcement from Minnesota and Vancouver.

"We would like to thank Quinn for his time with the Vancouver Canucks," said Vancouver Canucks' President of Hockey Operations Jim Rutherford per their press release on the trade. "Quinn is a great person, a great player, and one of the greatest Canucks of all time. With the circumstances surrounding JT [Miller] and now Quinn, we are fortunate to acquire these very good young players from Minnesota. They will be a key part of the rebuild that we are currently in, giving us a bright future moving forward. The hockey club will continue to build with talented young players using that as a blueprint to become a contender sooner rather than later."

Thank you, Quinn, for the leadership, heart, and unforgettable moments.



From the first shift to the captain’s “C,” you left an indelible mark on the Vancouver Canucks and our fans.



Wishing you nothing but success in Minnesota. pic.twitter.com/TfcndRSzja — Vancouver Canucks (@Canucks) December 13, 2025

Hughes has represented the United States in numerous international tournaments and was among the initial six players named to the United States Men’s Ice Hockey team for the approaching 2026 Milano Cortina Winter Olympic Games.

Novozinsky also reported that further specifics on the previously referenced offer from the Devils for Quinn are not being further revealed at this time.

Quinn's agent Pat Brisson has reportedly also praised the Canucks for their professionalism throughout the trade. No trade demand was made, but Brisson said Quinn is relieved the situation is over and feels ready for his road ahead with the Wild.

However, sources indicate there has been no assurances given to the Wild that Quinn will extend next summer. Quinn's contract is a $47.1 million deal with an average annual value of $7.85 million a year; it is set to expire in 2027 with many expecting the eldest to unite with brothers' Jack and Luke in New Jersey upon completion.

Quinn will debut Sunday against the Boston Bruins (6:00 p.m. EST) Jack is in the midst of working back to the ice following injury, with Luke seeing play against Quinn's former team of Vancouver on Sunday at 12:30 p.m..

Jack's contract is an eight-year, $64 million contract with a cap hit of $8 million per year, playing for the Devils. His contract does not expire until the end of the 2029-30 season.

Luke most recently signed a seven-year contract worth $63 million in early October.

“It feels great, really excited to be back,” Luke previously said of his eagerness to remain with the Devils. “I’m happy that I’m in New Jersey for the next seven years. "I love New Jersey. My brother [Jack] loves New Jersey. It’s a second home. We love what the organization is doing and where we’re going. All in all, just really excited and really happy to be here.”

New Jersey plays at Minnesota on Jan. 12. The Devils currently lead the Wild in wins when facing off head-to-head.

