Oilers' Star Closing in on Historic Milestone

The Edmonton Oilers begin a weekend back-to-back against the Vancouver Canucks on Saturday with their longest-tenured player on the verge of history. Ryan Nugent-Hopkins will suit up for his 999th career game at Rogers Arena on Hockey Day in Canada.

The milestone sets up a special Sunday afternoon for the Burnaby native and his family as he celebrates game 1,000 just 22 hours later at Rogers Place against the St. Louis Blues. Nugent-Hopkins will become the 417th player in NHL history to reach 1,000 games when he takes the ice Sunday.

More significantly, he'll be the first player in franchise history to play all 1,000 games in an Oilers uniform. The achievement represents unwavering loyalty to the organization that drafted him first overall at the 2011 NHL Draft. Nugent-Hopkins has spent all 15 seasons of his career in Edmonton.

Unwavering loyalty from Nugent-Hopkins

His continued run with the Oilers has set the standard in the locker room through both difficult rebuilding years and recent championship contention. "It means a lot," Nugent-Hopkins said when reflecting on reaching the milestone with the same group.

"Those guys are a huge reason why I wanted to be here. I wanted to sign back here and stick around. And obviously, we're a tight group, and the surrounding pieces are the same thing." He specifically mentioned Darnell Nurse, who arrived during his second season in 2012.

Leon Draisaitl and Connor McDavid eventually joined to form the leadership core that has helped build a winning culture in Edmonton. "Darnell's been here since my second year, so those three guys have been around for some tougher days as well. And to be on this side of it with that group, it means a lot," Nugent-Hopkins added.

McDavid Excited to Celebrate Teammate's Accomplishment

McDavid couldn't hide his excitement when asked about his longtime teammate's milestone. The genuine emotion in the captain's voice reflected how much the moment meant to the entire organization.

"I'm really excited about it," McDavid said. "It's a long year with a lot of similar days, and it will be an exciting day for our organization, for Nuge, and for his family." The Oilers captain looks to avenge their 1-0 loss against the Islanders earlier this week.

Friends and family are expected to attend both games as Nugent-Hopkins celebrates the achievement. He'll have family in Vancouver for game 999 on Saturday, before a larger gathering arrives in Edmonton for the official milestone celebration on Sunday.

Ryan Nugent-Hopkins inches closer to a major milestone as the #Oilers battle the Canucks on Hockey Day in Canada. We've got tonight's notes, presented by @FieldingWinery 🍷📝 #LetsGoOilers pic.twitter.com/nFIaW7knsQ — Edmonton Oilers (@EdmontonOilers) January 17, 2026

Despite the condensed schedule and excitement surrounding the weekend, Nugent-Hopkins emphasized staying focused on helping his team earn victories. "Obviously, we're playing a lot, and we're travelling and stuff, so I'm definitely going to try to enjoy it as much as I can, but I'm just going to be focusing on playing and doing the best I can out there," he said.

The veteran forward has been particularly effective against Vancouver throughout his career. Nugent-Hopkins has posted 11 points in his last 10 games against the Canucks and leads all current Oilers with 61 career games played against them. McDavid leads the team with 70 career points against Vancouver.

Saturday's game 999 provides the perfect stage for the Burnaby native to shine in front of hometown family and friends before the official celebration in Edmonton on Sunday.

