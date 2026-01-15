Best NHL Prop Bets and Anytime Goal Scorer Picks Today (Target Trevor Zegras, Alex Ovechkin, Connor McDavid)

We have a 10-game slate in the NHL on Thursday night, giving us plenty of games to choose from for our player prop picks.

My best NHL player prop bets for tonight are targeting Trevor Zegras, Alex Ovechkin, and Connor McDavid.

Let’s get right into my favorite NHL player props and anytime goalscorer picks – and their odds at the best betting sites – for Thursday, Jan. 15.

Best NHL Prop Bets for Thursday, Jan. 15

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Trevor Zegras OVER 0.5 Points (-135) at Penguins

Alex Ovechkin Anytime Goalscorer (+120) vs. Sharks

Connor McDavid OVER 3.5 Shots on Goal (-110) vs. Islanders

Trevor Zegras has cooled off a bit for the Flyers, but he got on the board last night with a power-play goal. He’s still nearly at a point-per-game pace with 42 points in 45 games this season, and one of the newest Flyers is already enjoying playing against the Penguins.

Zegras had an assist in each of the first two games against the Penguins this season, giving him a point in four straight matchups against Pittsburgh dating back to his time in Anaheim.

Despite his recent cold stretch, Zegras is still the focal point of the Flyers’ offense. He’s been generating some chances and finally got back on the board last night.

Zegras should have longer odds to record a point tonight in Pittsburgh.

Alex Ovechkin is heating up again. He had five goals in a four-game streak prior to being held off the scoresheet on Tuesday night against Montreal. He’s up to 20 goals in 47 games this season, and the Sharks present a great opportunity for him to add at least one more to that total.

San Jose is coming off a 7-2 loss against the Golden Knights. The Sharks have allowed three goals or more in 12 of their last 13 games for a total of 57 goals (4.38 per game) in that span.

Ovechkin had two goals in San Jose last month and should keep firing away tonight at home.

The Oilers are back at home, which means it’s time to look at Connor McDavid shots on goal props. He has 99 SOG in 20 home games this season compared to just 77 SOG in 27 road contests.

McDavid has at least four shots on goal in just 45% of his games overall this season, but 75% at home. That includes each of his last 10 home games, and 14 of his last 16.

This could be a good spot to ladder McDavid up to 5+ (+195) or 6+ (+400) shots on goal. He had at least 5 SOG in six straight home games and 65% this season, and 6+ in four of his last five at home.

