Jack Hughes Injury Timeline Revealed by Devils
For those holding their breath for good news following news of a "freak accident" surrounding New Jersey Devils' star center Jack Hughes, good news has not come their way.
On Nov. 14, it was reported that Hughes sustained a cut as a result of a broken glass during a team dinner hosting their annual rookie party at a restaurant in Chicago. This accident has now resulted in a procedure on his finger. The surgery was performed by Dr. Robert Hotchkiss at the Hospital for Special Surgery in New York City. To make matters worse, the expected return to play timeline has been revealed to be eight weeks; Hughes will be re-evaluated at the six-week mark.
Prior to this latest development, Hughes had a team-leading 10 goals and 20 points in 17 games for the Devils. Hughes had previously undergone shoulder surgery back in March and was just reaching back to top form.
Devils Release Medical Update for Hughes, Other Roster Updates
In his seven seasons in the NHL, Hughes will have only played 65 or more games once. That was the season he put up 99 points (2022-23). Meaning, COVID-shortened seasons and injuries have taken away games from every other year of his career.
Head coach Sheldon Keefe said the team is not disclosing further details other than a "freak accident" surrounding the circumstances of Hughes's injury at this time.
"Well, I think just out of respect for the situation, and it doesn't do anybody any good to dig too much into the details of what happened other than to say from our end of it, we're satisfied it was a freak accident that could have happened to anyone," Devils coach Sheldon Keefe said to NHL.com. "Talked to the players who were there, members of our training and equipment staff that were there as well, and very unfortunate situation. More bad luck than anything. We're satisfied with that, and we'll just make sure we can do what we can to get Jack better."
Should Hughes, 24, be able to return in eight weeks, it is possible he will be back in time to play for the United States at the Olympic Winter Games Milano Cortina 2026, which will be in February. Federations must submit rosters by Dec. 31.
Hughes missed the final 20 games of the regular season and the Devils' five-game loss to the Carolina Hurricanes in the Stanley Cup Playoffs last season after having the previously referenced shoulder surgery.
"It's a tough situation obviously," Keefe said. "You feel for Jack. He's been playing so well, he worked so hard last summer to get himself back and was playing very well so, it's tough for him, tough for us as a team. We've unfortunately had to get used to these situations of people dropping out of our lineup and pressing on as a team so that's what we'll have to do."
Hughes was the No. 1 overall selection back in the 2019 NHL Draft. He currently totals 371 points (151 goals, 220 assists) across his seven seasons of play in the league so far.
New Jersey is currently 12-4-1 and sitting atop the Metropolitan Division ahead of play against the Washington Capitals on Nov. 15 at 8:00 p.m. EST. Forward Cody Glass is also out week to week with an upper-body injury he sustained in a 4-3 overtime win against the Chicago Blackhawks on Wednesday.
As a result, Shane Lachance of the AHL's Utica Comets will make his NHL debut against Washington, with possible more playing time on the horizon. Dougie Hamilton and Connor Brown are also now expected to join New Jersey at practice on Monday.
The Devils' projected return-to-play timeline for Hughes is around the second week of Jan. This means will also be unavailable for the game hosting the Vancouver Canucks on Dec. 14, in what fans call "the Hughes Bowl" due to older brother Quinn Hughes being captain of the Canucks with youngest brother Luke also being on the Devils' roster.
