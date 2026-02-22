Finland Dominates Slovakia for 2026 Olympic Bronze Medal

In a moment they will never forget, the members of Team Finland were awarded their bronze medals following a dominant 6-1 win over Slovakia.

Finland now has five medals in Olympics using NHL players (1998-2014, 2026). The Finns previously won bronze medals in 1998, 2010 and 2014 and a silver medal in 2006, being shut out only in 2002. To be more specific, this Finland’s eighth Olympic men’s hockey medal and fifth bronze. The third period was pivotal for Finland, with Roope Hintz and Kaapo Kakko scoring 42 seconds apart, while Joel Armia and forward Erik Haula added empty-netters. Haula — of the NHL's Nashville Predators — finished the night wearing the bronze after posting two total goals over Slovakia.

Armia led the coveted matchup in points with three; also adding two assists in addition to his previously mentioned goal.

Feb 13, 2026; Milan, Italy; Joel Armia of Finland celebrates scoring their third goal against Sweden in men's ice hockey group B play during the Milano Cortina 2026 Olympic Winter Games at Milano Santagiulia Ice Hockey Arena. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images | Geoff Burke-Imagn Images

The Slovaks fell short while trying to repeat as a 2022 medalist (bronze) after defeating Finland in the opener and finishing atop Group B.

2026 Winter Olympics Men's Ice Hockey Bronze Medal Awarded

Finland's bronze medal comes after they won its first gold medal in men's ice hockey at the most recent 2022 Beijing Olympics.

Mikko Rantanen did not see play for Team Finland against Team Slovakia in the bronze medal game at the Milano Cortina 2026 Olympic Winter Games on Feb. 21 due to a lower-body injury.

The win for Finland comes after blowing a 2-0 lead in a last-minute semifinal loss to Canada.

Netminder Juuso Saros stopped 30 of 31 shots and finished with a .940 save percentage, including one shutout.

Juuse Saros takes a bronze-medal selfie with Team Finland 🤳🇫🇮 #MilanoCortina2026 pic.twitter.com/End1KTtSUx — Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) February 21, 2026

The 2026 Winter Olympics also marks the second straight Olympics in which the Finns denied Slovakia from winning bronze.

Slovakia had seven NHL players on its Olympic roster, with forward Thomas Tatar posting the lone goal for the Slovaks in the bronze medal game. Tatar — who was born in 1990 — recorded 496 points across his league career and played for the New Jersey Devils for the 2024-25 season.

There is only one men's hockey game remaining in the 2026 Olympics; Team USA and Canada will face off for the ever-important gold medal on Feb. 21. The Americans are seeking their first gold medal in the final since 1980.

The game and awarding of the resulting medals will be aired on NBC. Puck drop is slated for 8:10 a.m EST at the Milano Santagiulia Arena — the closing ceremony is to follow at 2:30 p.m. EST.

Make sure you bookmark Breakaway On SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, recruiting coverage, and more!