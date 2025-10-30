Panthers' Brad Marchand Taking Personal Leave of Absence
The Florida Panthers' Brad Marchand stepped away from his NHL duties to support a friend.
Marchand missed the Panthers' eventual 3-2, shootout loss against the Anaheim Ducks. Instead, he travelled to his hometown of Halifax, Nova Scotia in support of local coach and trainer JP MacCallum, whose 10-year-old daughter Selah died last Friday after an unfortunate year-long battle with cancer.
The two-time Stanley Cup champion coached alongside former NHLer Andrew Bodnarchuk in place of MacCallum.
Brad Marchand Demonstrates Strength, Dedication of Hockey Community
MacCallum has worked alongside Marchand as an offseason trainer for over two decades, dating back to his time in junior hockey.
Marchand coached a March and Mill Co. Hunters of the Nova Scotia Under-18 Hockey League game in Selah's memory which also helped raise funds for her family. Marchand furthered his charitable efforts by also donating a signed jersey for the online raffle in addition to coaching the game against the Halifax McDonald’s at the 6,300-seat Halifax Forum.
"It's tough ... the only reason I'm back here is because something extremely tragic has happened. A beautiful life has been lost," Marchand said in support of MaCullum. "My bond with JP goes back many years. We have a group of guys that are all here this evening. We grew up together ... there's no place that I'd be other than here right now. I'm here to support him and his family ... The community around here is very special, the hockey community is very small and they take care of one another."
Marchand actually co-owns the junior team with former Boston Bruins teammate Kevan Miller. It's clear that this latest move from him shows that there truly are things that are more important than a career.
Marchand helped make several adjustments behind the Hunters bench throughout the game and could be seen supporting the youth hockey game as clear as day.
“This gesture reflects the true spirit of the hockey community in Nova Scotia, one built on compassion, loyalty, and connection that extends far beyond the rink,” league president Paul Graham said in a statement. “Our thoughts are with JP, his loved ones, and the entire Hunters organization.”
Coach Paul Maurice expects Marchand to be available when the back-to-back defending Stanley Cup champions face Dallas on Saturday.
Marchand is a 37-year-old left wing and is the midst of his 18th year in the league; he currently has 11 points across 10 games played on the year so far.
