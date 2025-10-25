Breakaway on SI

Buy or Sell: Hot Starts for Blackhawks, Ducks, Kraken and Mammoth

Between the Chicago Blackhawks, Anaheim Ducks, Seattle Kraken and Utah Mammoth, which team has the best chance to sustain their hot starts throughout the season?

Oct 9, 2025; Seattle, Washington, USA; Seattle Kraken right wing Jordan Eberle (7) plays the puck while defended by Anaheim Ducks right wing Sam Colangelo (12) during the third period at Climate Pledge Arena. Mandatory Credit: Steven Bisig-Imagn Images
Several teams in the Western Conference are off to impressive starts, headlined by four teams in particular: the Anaheim Ducks, the Chicago Blackhawks, the Seattle Kraken and the Utah Mammoth. Each team has showed signs of progress after each missed the postseason in 2024-2025.

Which team’s strong start should be taken seriously? Between the Blackhawks, Ducks, Kraken and Mammoth, which has the best chance to continue throughout the season?

Anaheim Ducks - Buy, But Beware

It’s an impressive beginning to Joel Quenneville’s tenure behind the Anaheim bench, as he clearly has these Ducks believing they can compete in a crowded division and conference.

The two things that I’m buying from this club are Leo Carlsson and Lukas Dostal. Carlsson will take that next step as a premier player in the NHL, and this season is the start of that.

Dostal is playing well after signing a new deal with Anaheim. As their number one, he’s giving them a player to count on.

What I’m not buying is their total team defense. Captain Radko Gudas is a black hole in his own end and Jacob Trouba’s hot start likely won’t last. That once again forces players like Jackson LaCombe and Pavel Mintyukov to carry the blue line. While they’re talented, they need more depth on the back end.

Chicago Blackhawks - Buy, Buy, and Buy

The Blackhawks may finally have something in this group. Connor Bedard looks improved, and Frank Nazar looks like another star in Chicago. Add in goaltender Spencer Knight, and the Hawks have the makings of a team that can surprise the Central Division.

Unlike the Ducks, I’m buying the defensive group in Chicago 100%. Sam Rinzel and Wyatt Kaiser and Artyom Levshunov are so strong on both sides of the puck, adding much needed depth behind Alex Vlasic, Connor Murphy and new addition Matt Grzelcyk.

Hockey players celebrate goal scored
Oct 23, 2025; Tampa, Florida, USA; Chicago Blackhawks center Ryan Donato (8) is congratulated after he scored a goal against the Tampa Bay Lightning during the third period at Benchmark International Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images / Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images

Seattle Kraken - Sell it, Man

The Kraken are showing significant signs of improvement, but I’m not sure they will continue.

Goaltender Joey Daccord has been excellent as he pursues a surprise spot on the United States’ Olympic Team. Philip Grubauer is attempting to rebound from a miserable 2024, alongside former Stanley Cup champion Matt Murray as they try to stabilize the backup goaltending position.

What is still apparent, however, is the lack of top-end scoring. The franchise has some exciting young talent in Shane Wright and Jani Nyman and recently debuted Berkly Catton, but they need that superstar-level talent to add to the top of their lineup. Until they acquire one or one emerges, the Kraken aren’t legitimate.

Utah Mammoth - Invest It All

The Mammoth are for real, man. That top six unit is lethal, and Logan Cooley is a superstar in the NHL. They have the scoring depth to match up with the deepest division in hockey.

On defense, Mikhail Sergachev is playing like a Norris Trophy winner. He’s an absolute menace all over the ice, recording five points in eight games and averaging just under 25 minutes of ice time per contest.

Can the rest of the defense and goaltending sustain and match the level their offense is reaching? Absolutely, they can. And they will.

