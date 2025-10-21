Bruins Legend Returns for First Time Since Trade to Panthers
Brad Marchand was beloved by the Boston Bruins during his long tenure with the organization, but there’s no telling how the fanbase will respond when he makes his first appearance at TD Garden as a member of the Florida Panthers. The former captain of the Bruins and multiple-time Stanley Cup champion returns with his Panthers teammates in an Atlantic Division showdown.
It’s been a strange few months for Marchand, going from the leader of the Bruins to a cog in the machine that is the Panthers’ dominance over the NHL. Now back where his career began, the reality of how much his career has changed in the last year has finally hit.
16 Years
Marchand spent 16 seasons with the Bruins. He played over 1,000 games in the Bruins uniform and won his first Stanley Cup with the organization. He tries not to think about all of the great memories and relationships he made in Boston, but back in town he can’t help but to reminisce and let the emotions flood in.
”It kind of hits you when you’re here a little bit more,” he told NHL.com. “I haven’t thought about it a ton up until this point. I think that’s probably why I don’t because then I’ll get emotional about it. But it’ll be hard not to. There are too many memories and I was here too long for it not to.”
Unforgettable Fanbase
Marchand was a beloved teammate in Boston. Just ask the players still with the Bruins who played with him. There isn’t a negative thing said in the locker room about their former captain.
But for the veteran forward, the thing that brings back the most emotions and he misses the most about Boston is the fanbase. The rabid and devoted group is part of what makes the city such a special sports town.
“The fans, for sure,” he said. “Hockey-wise. The city’s incredible -- I’ve lived in a bunch of different areas around here and the city’s incredible. But the fans make it awesome. They’re just very unique. Some of the stories and things that I’ve seen fans do -- a lot of them aren’t PG rated -- in playoff runs and stuff like that, it’s so special and I think so unique to this area.”
Now, Marchand has to be on the other end of the Bruins’ fanbase. He and the panthers will draw the ire of the fans in attendance, a complete reversal from the cheering and encouragement they showered him with for 16 years. It’s going to be an emotional night for Marchand and the Bruins, as both teams look to exit TD Garden with two points.
Make sure you bookmark Breakaway On SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, recruiting coverage, and more!