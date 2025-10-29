Mammoth Sign Star Center to Huge Extension
The Utah Mammoth locked up a key piece of their franchise with a new contract extension. The organization announced that star center Logan Cooley signed an eight-year deal with the Mammoth.
The new deal keeps Cooley with the Mammoth through the 2033-2034 season and will pay him an average annual salary of $10 million. His new salary cap hit will make him the team’s highest paid player. The new contract kicks in next season after the expiration of his entry-level one. Team general manager Bill Armstrong shared the franchise's excitement to get this extension done and retain Cooley for the long-term.
"We are thrilled to sign Logan and have him with us in Utah for the next eight years," Armstrong said. "Logan is not only an incredible player but an even better person and we look forward to watching him grow. He, along with the rest of our core group, will have an impact in Utah for many years to come.”
Mammoth Superstar
Playing in his third NHL season, Cooley has stepped into a superstar role in Utah. Since the organization’s predecessor, the Arizona Coyotes, selected him third overall in 2022, he's steadily improved each year. He recorded 20 goals and 44 points as a rookie and improved to 25 goals and 65 points in his second year.
So far this season, he’s shown already that he’s taking those next steps. In 11 games, he has eight goals and four assists for 12 points and was recently named one of the NHL's Stars of the Week. He has been instrumental in the Mammoth jumping out to an early lead in the Central Division.
Which is probably why it was so easy for Cooley to commit to the vision in Utah. He expressed that himself with his statement after signing the extension.
"I'm excited to sign an eight-year extension with the Mammoth," he said. "Choosing to play with this group of teammates was the easiest part of this decision, and living in Utah has been amazing since day one.”
Mammoth Climbing
Things are looking up in Utah. With their entire core now locked up and the team still having financial flexibility moving forward, the Mammoth are an organization to monitor. They can still add to this group when the time is right, but in the meantime, they have one of the most exciting views hitting their stride as the regular season unfolds.
