Brad Marchand Shares Special Moment After Goal in Panthers Win
Brad Marchand had one person in mind when he netted the Florida Panthers’ opening goal of their 4-3 victory over the Dallas Stars yesterday: his longtime friend’s late 10-year-old daughter, Selah Panacci-MacCallum. She died Oct. 24 of adrenal cortical carcinoma.
“It was a really, really tough week,” Marchand said in an interview after the second period of the win. “That’s a special one to get for Selah.”
What makes it all the more memorable is that Marchand scored the eventual game-winner in the shootout, sliding the puck through the five-hole to beat Stars goalie Casey DeSmith.
A Tough Week Led to a Special Moment
After Selah’s passing, Marchand took a personal leave of absence, missing the Panthers’ 3-2 loss to the Anaheim Ducks. He traveled to his hometown of Halifax, Nova Scotia, to support Selah’s father—and his longtime friend — J.P. MacCallum, and to help coach the March & Mill Company Hunters of the Nova Scotia Under-18 Hockey League. MacCallum serves as the team’s head coach, but Marchand stepped in behind the bench so his friend could be with his family.
The goal was the 430th of Marchand’s career and his sixth this season, and according to the Hall of Fame-bound left winger who helped guide the Panthers to their second consecutive Stanley Cup last season, this goal was one he’ll never forget.
“I think it means a lot, emotionally, for kind of everybody in Selah’s life,” Marchand said following the game. “She loved hockey more than anything and got so much joy out of it, just like we all do, and we play it because we love it and we have a lot of fun doing it. These are memories when you go through tough times, you kind of look back on and see if they bring a little bit of light in the dark moments and put a smile on our faces.”
It took Marchand 12 hours to get back to Florida from Nova Scotia due to a litany of flight delays. Because of the long journey, he hadn’t been able to get in a workout prior to morning skate the day of the game. Still, the emotional trek, while difficult, was worth it because sometimes there are things that matter more than hockey.
“There are some incredible moments in life you just have to enjoy, not take too seriously and just kind of be in the moment,” Marchand said. “I wasn’t nervous or anything being out there. It was more of a great opportunity to honor Selah. I knew all the guys were watching back home. I know she’s watching from up above. I knew she was with me on that one.”
Marchand and the Panthers will look to continue to honor Selah’s legacy Nov. 4 when they travel to Anaheim to face the Ducks.
