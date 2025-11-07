Rangers Winger Set to Make NHL Debut
Per New York Rangers head coach Mike Sullivan, Jaroslav Chmelař will be making his NHL debut on Nov. 7 against the Detroit Red Wings.
Puck drop is slated for 7:00 p.m. EST at Little Caesars Arena. The Rangers enter the matchup with a 6-6-2 overall record compared to Detroit's 9-5-0. Reports circulate that Chmelar will be making his debut in the midst of Adam Edström coming out of the lineup and while enforcer Matt Rempe is on injured reserve.
Chmelar is a rookie right winger and was originally drafted by the Rangers in the fifth round, No. 144 overall in 2021.
Who is Jaroslav Chmelar?
Currently 22 years old, Chmelar played college hockey for the Providence Friars, and spent the last couple of seasons with the AHL affiliate of the Hartford Wolfpack. In 87 AHL appearances, he's put up 16 goals and 20 assists.
With Providence, Chmelar accumulated 12 goals and 16 assists for 28 points in 59 games. Prior to playing at Providence, the Nove Mesto nad Metuji, Czechia native posted nine goals and nine assists in 39 games with Jokerit U20 (Finland) in 2021-22 and appeared in 15 games with the Jokerit U18 squad in 2020-21.
As for international play — Chmelar represented Czech at the World Junior Hockey Championships in 2022 and 2023. He helped his country capture a silver medal in 2023.
Chmelar has played in nine games for Hartford in 2025-26, posting two goals and three assists. In 2024-25, the 6'5", 220-pound player saw 71 games with the Wolf Pack while tallying 29 points.
Per Mollie Walker of the New York Post, Chmelar was on the phone with his girlfriend when Hartford General Manager Ryan Martin called him to let me him know his debut will be occurring sooner rather than later.
“I started shaking a little bit. But no, it's super exciting news. I called my family right away. So, yeah, I was really pumped," Chmelar said.
Chmelar is currently signed to a three-year, entry-level contract ($2.6 million). He agreed to terms with New York Rangers President and General Manager Chris Drury back in March of 2024.
This latest development comes in the midst of the Rangers being in a three-way tie for last in the Metropolitan Division.
In addition to Chmelar, fellow rookie Noah Laba is also expected to see play against the Red Wings. He is a Michigan native and is expected to have over 30 friends and family members in attendance while at Detroit.
